“Let’s Kill Some Roaches”: Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal ‘Punch Out’ Kendrick Perkins On Inside the NBA

The guys on Inside the NBA can have some long nights while covering NBA games, with this one not being any different. So, to hype everyone on set (mostly Charles Barkley, who hates staying on set late), Inside the NBA decided to send a boxing trainer to help the former 76ers man work out. Naturally, with Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley on set at the same time, this resulted in all kinds of shenanigans, with ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins being forced right in the middle of it.

Charles Barkley was visibly tired after all the training he had to do. However, he was instantly motivated to box after seeing a cutout of Kendrick Perkins on a punching bag. As he got prepared, wearing his gloves, the Phoenix Suns legend amped himself up by telling himself, “We gon kill some roaches? Let’s kill some roaches!”

As he was landing punches to the bag, he even hilariously kept saying, “Leave us alone roach! leave us alone!”

Seeing the Chuckster have a ball, Shaquille O’Neal also instructed the trainer to give him a pair of boxing gloves. At first, Shaq did nothing more than amuse himself by fooling around and punching Charles Barkley. However, once O’Neal got to the punching bag, he started throwing violent haymakers, joking emphasizing how upset he was at Perkins’ recent comments.

The video inevitably reached the ESPN analyst in question. Being a good sport about it, Kendrick had a hilarious reaction of his own.

Shaq and Chuck attacking a punching bag with Kendrick Perkins’ photo on it seems rather bizarre. However, it doesn’t take a genius to connect the dots that the two Hall-Of-Famers are still annoyed at Perkins’ take regarding the Inside the NBA panel not actually watching basketball.

Kendrick Perkins accused Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal of not watching basketball

Before the playoffs commenced, Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley predicted that the New York Knicks would only be in the postseason for a short duration. Dismissing their opinions, Kendrick Perkins claimed that the NBA legends’ preposterous take made it obvious that they just didn’t watch basketball, per Sports Illustrated.

“Obviously they don’t watch basketball. I’m serious, they can’t watch basketball on a consistent basis. The only time they actually probably watch the Knicks are when they’re covering the Knicks on their game nights,”

The Shaq-Chuck soon duo addressed Perks’ comments in an appearance on Inside the NBA. They clapped back by playing a clip of Kendrick Perkins infamously getting dunked on by Blake Griffin. Then, to follow up on their already brutal response, they then said the following.

Shaq: “We don’t watch Knicks games…but I watched that game.” Chuck: “5 points a game gone call me out?”

O’Neal and Barkley did not shy away from the fact that they indeed don’t watch nearly as many games as other analysts in the market, and admittedly, it can show at times. However, with their response (and countless haymakers), they made it abundantly clear that they are not to be trifled with.