mobile app bar

“Let’s Start That Beef Up Again”: When Shaquille O’Neal Tried to ‘Revive’ His 2002 Beef With Former Kings PG

Trikansh Kher
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“Let’s Start That Beef Up Again”: When Shaquille O’Neal Tried to ‘Revive’ His 2002 Beef With Former Kings PG

Vlade Divac and Shaquille O’Neal. Credits: USA TODAY Sports and Imago

Shaquille O’Neal has very publicly feuded with teammates, coaches, and opposing players. With most remembering his back and forth with Kobe and former coach Phil Jackson, very few remember the Big Fellas beef with former Kings Center Vlade Divac, which began during the 2002 Western Conference Finals.

The series proved to be quite the test for the Lakers as the teams played all seven games. During the series, Shaq even dissed Kings Center Vlade Divac, while rapping over a flip-phone beat. Dissing Divac, O’Neal rapped,

“Winning an NBA championship takes everything you got.

Sacramento, they thought it was their year, but I’m telling you it’s not…..

Guess what? Kobe dunked it in your face.

You need to go where people know your name.”

View on Website

Recently, former Kings guard Mike Bibby was asked about the duo’s beef, as Bibby was part of the ’02 Kings squad. Recalling the beef between Vlade and O’Neal, Bibby revealed that Shaq was trying to recreate the ’02 beef many years later. Talking more about it, on the ‘Forgotten Seasons’ podcast, the former Kings guard revealed,

“I mean that’s just how Shaq is. He must have been in Cleveland or something and I was on the Hawks…he was like “Mike, let’s start that beef up again.””

View on Website

O’Neal and the Lakers finally closed out Vlade and the Kings in seven games during the 2002 Western Conference Finals. Shaq silenced haters, especially Vlade, as the Big Fella averaged 30.3 points, 13.6 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks in seven games in the 2002 Western Conference Finals. The series also signaled the end of the beef, as Shaq and Vlade are good friends now.

Shaquille O’Neal had beef with Brad Miller too

Shaquille O’Neal is a ‘gentle giant’, as the 7’1″ center could have dolled out far more pain than he did. Having been raised by ‘disciplinarian’ parents, Shaq was taught how to control his anger from a young age. But even with him exuding ‘a happy-go-lucky attitude’, there were definitely times when he lost his cool.

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

One such instance happened when O’Neal faced off against the Bulls on January 12th, 2002. With less than three minutes left on the clock, Brad Miller fouled O’Neal, shipping down on him as the Laker Center went up to lay the ball. Miller’s foul was hard indeed, as O’Neal started throwing punches toward the Bulls Center.

View on Website

Both Miller and Shaq came close to blows, as the duo was instantly kicked off the floor. Following the incident, O’Neal was fined $15,000 and suspended for three games, while Miller only received a one-game suspension for his action. Charles Oakley also picked up a two-game suspension, as the Bulls forward was found guilty as well.

Post Edited By:Hitesh Nigam

About the author

Trikansh Kher

Trikansh Kher

Trikansh Kher is a writer at The Sports Rush. A lawyer by education, Trikansh has always been around sports. As a young track athlete Trikansh was introduced to basketball through 'street ball' mixtapes. He was hooked and it has been 'ball is life' ever since. Trikansh is a designer by profession, but couldn't keep away from basketball. A regular on the blacktop, his love for the game goes further than just hooping. If Trikansh isn't going through box scores for last night's game, you can find him in his studio working on his designs or playing squash at the local club.

Read more from Trikansh Kher

Share this article

Don’t miss these