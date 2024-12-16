“Level of Sustained Excellence for So Long”: JJ Redick Puts LeBron James in the Same Category as Tom Brady, Roger Federer

LeBron James took a well-earned break after playing in the first 23 games of the season for the Los Angeles Lakers. And the King’s production has been at unprecedented levels in his 22nd NBA season. Naturally, head coach JJ Redick was inclined to compare James’ longevity with that of other sports legends.

“For guys like [LeBron] and [Chris Paul], the Tom Brady’s of the world, the Roger Federer’s of the world, it’s hard to comprehend that level of sustained excellence because of the toll it takes on all of you,” Redick said, expressing how amazed he is at LBJ’s consistency this late in his decorated career.

The coach added that he is expecting the break to provide a good reset for the 39-year-old legend. James had endured the first quarter of the season with little rest, and more importantly, minimal health issues.

“When I talked to [LeBron] earlier this week, I think I said something along those lines, just hoping he’s getting a good mind and body reset. He said he felt like he was, so.” Redick added, pointing at an extended rest period James took during the NBA Cup.

JJ Redick spoke pregame about LeBron James’ availability and expectations ahead of tonight’s matchup against the Grizzlies. pic.twitter.com/ZyZCwE4vtH — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) December 16, 2024

The first-year head coach knows exactly what it takes to show up game in and game out. Redick described how exhausted he was after a lengthy professional career as one of the league’s deadliest three-point marksmen.

“I played 15 [years]… and was emotionally, mentally, physically drained, fried. I put everything I had into this game; I had nothing left.” Redick continued.

When questioned if players in the twilight of their careers must adjust to a different playstyle for themselves, Redick answered that it depends on the individual.

“You have to recognize your physical limitations. But then rely on your mental edge and it’s the accumulated experience and knowledge that you have from playing a long time. I felt that to a degree at the end,” he shared.

Redick underlined that he doesn’t believe Paul or LeBron have completely shifted their playstyle. However, he did speak about another Hall of Famer who altered his approach.

“There’s certain guys, like Vince Carter was a completely different player at 39, 40 than he was at 25,” Redick said. There was indeed a stark contrast between the young and electrifying Carter in his prime, and the sharpshooter he morphed into as he aged.

After planned rest, LeBron returns against the Memphis Grizzlies

LeBron had a total of eight rest days, hoping to bring a rejuvenated version of himself to a Los Angeles squad that looked lost without him.

After being away from both practices and games, James returned tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies in a pivitol matchup between two postseason hopefuls. The Lakers looked energized by the King’s return, bouncing back handily after an ugly loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. They won 116-110, and are now 14-12 in the season.