LiAngelo Ball Signs $13 Million Record Deal After NBA World Vibes to Hit Single

Fresh off the heels of his viral hit single “Tweaker” LiAngelo Ball has signed a $13 million record deal with Def Jam Records. Although he wasn’t able to fulfill his dreams of joining his brothers Lonzo and Lamelo in the NBA, he has become a star in his own right.

His single has taken over the NBA world in a very short period. In just over a week since the song’s release date, it has amassed over 15 million streams on Spotify. More importantly, it seems to have a special place in NBA players’ hearts, as the song has been played in almost every locker room across the league. The Breakfast Club first broke the news of LiAngelo’s new record deal.

The initial report stated Gelo’s deal was worth $8 million. ESPN insider Shams Charania broke the news regarding the details of Gelo’s new record deal. According to his sources, the deal is worth $13 million, with $8 million of it guaranteed. He tweeted,

“LiAngelo Ball has signed a deal with Def Jam and Universal Music Group, a representative from his label Born2Ball Music Group says. Sources said the deal is worth as much as $13 million, with $8 million guaranteed, and gives Ball full ownership of music and his own record label.”

LiAngelo has attempted on many occasions to further his basketball career. He has made appearances on a few Hornets Summer League teams, along with their G-League affiliate. However, he was never able to land a guaranteed contract with an NBA roster.

The reception to his single has been very supportive across the NBA. Players all across the league have vibed to the song and shared public praise for Gelo.

Praise for LiAngelo Ball’s song

By far the most successful NBA player when it comes to music is Bucks star Damian Lillard. Under the name Dame D.O.L.L.A, he has features with big-time artists such as Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, 2 Chainz and more. Lillard is woven into the hip-hop scene and can recognize a good song, which he believes LiAngelo was able to make.

“I been hearing it a lot,” Lillard said. “It gives me that 2003, 2004 vibe. I rock with it… It’s a slapper, you know? As an artist, you’ve got to respect other people’s artistry. When something is going, it’s going.”

He isn’t the only NBA star to give LiAngelo his flowers. Four-time NBA champion and Warriors star, Draymond Green publicly reacted to the single on The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis. Green went in with skepticism but gave credit where credit was due.

“Hey, that’s knocking, I ain’t even gon’ lie,” Green said.

LiAngelo has more music on the way. Lonzo played a snippet of an upcoming single in the Bulls locker room which gained traction on social media. The numbers speak for themselves and they suggest LiAngelo will be a mainstay in the music scene.