“Like I Almost Knocked Charles Barkley Out”: Shaquille O’Neal Discusses Giannis-Damian Lillard Using Boxing Analogy

Damian Lillard made his debut for the Milwaukee Bucks last night to much applause. Alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, Dame put on a brilliant performance in a narrow win over the Philadelphia 76ers. He managed an incredible 39 points, eight rebounds, and four assists, as the Bucks defeated the Sixers 118-117. Following the game, Lillard was heaped with praise for his performance, as was the Greek Freak who complimented his new teammate well.

In fact, Shaquille O’Neal discussed the duo on Inside the NBA, where he spoke about how excited he is to see what the duo can do. However, he also made it clear that he wants them to keep up the good work with a boxing analogy. One that he even used to throw a sly dig at his TNT crewmate, Charles Barkley.

Shaquille O’Neal discussed the Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard partnership with a boxing analogy

Shaquille O’Neal recently shared his thoughts on the Milwaukee Bucks’ new duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. The two superstars combined for 62 points as they beat the 76ers 118-117. Excited by their prowess, Shaq explained how brilliant they were together with a boxing analogy.

He likened the duo to a one-two punch, while also expressing how he wants both of them to get their points in. He elaborated on how they should not step off the gas and should act like a one-two punch forever. A lethal force that knocks out their opponents, just like he nearly knocked out Charles Barkley all those years ago.

“If they can keep that mentality, because I know they both want it. They’re similar type players, I know they both want it. I’m actually very excited to see what these guys can do. But, I don’t need none of those guys stepping off the gas, because it’s called a one-two punch forever. If you know anything about boxing, you can get knocked out from this jab, you can get knocked out by this punch. Like I almost knocked Chuck out.”

The near-knockout in question he is talking about was almost 23 years ago. Back when Shaq was on the Lakers and Sir Charles was on the Rockets, they got into a bit of a tussle. The Big Diesel threw a wild punch that the Round Mound of Rebound somehow managed to dodge. This time around, he wants Giannis and Dame to metaphorically throw punches, and connect.

Giannis Antetokounmpo claims the Milwaukee Bucks are now Dame’s team

The Milwaukee Bucks are undoubtedly one of the favorites to win it all this season. With their new duo in place, it’s hard to imagine anyone standing in their way. That being said, who is the leader of the team? Well, for the longest time, it has been Giannis Antetokounmpo, but that, according to him is no longer the case.

The Greek Freak recently handed the keys to the team to his new running mate Damian Lillard. In an interview following a successful pre-season, Giannis boldly claimed that the Bucks are now Dame’s team.

Based on Dame’s performance last night that certainly seems to be the case. He was nigh unstoppable, which in turn made Antetokounmpo an even bigger problem. They certainly are an incredible one-two punch, and one that could potentially knock out all who stand in their way.