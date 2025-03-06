mobile app bar

“Like Steph, LeBron James, KD”: James Harden “Isn’t Slowing Down” With Age, Says Chandler Parsons Following 50-Pt Showing

Terrence Jordan
Published

James Harden NBA: Detroit Pistons at Los Angeles Clippers

Mar 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) drives against Detroit Pistons forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (8) during the first quarter at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

The old guys of the NBA are having a moment right now. LeBron James has only gotten better since turning 40. Steph Curry is lighting it up since the Warriors traded for Jimmy Butler. And last night James Harden dropped 50 on the previously red-hot Pistons to lead his Clippers to a 123-115 win, doing it in front of former President Barack Obama.

This was a vintage Harden performance, replete with 6 threes and a 16-20 showing from the free throw line. The Pistons were powerless to stop him all night, but they can take comfort in knowing that they aren’t alone, because Harden has been playing at a high level all year long.

Harden now has 24 50-point games in his career, which is only one less than Kobe Bryant for third place all-time. The Run It Back podcast spoke this morning not only about how impressive Harden’s night was, but how impressive it is that he’s still playing at such a consistently high level in his 16th NBA season.

“The guy’s just a professional bucket-getter, he’s been doing this his whole career,” Chandler Parsons said. “He’s also not slowing down at all. He’s one of these guys like Steph, like LeBron, like KD, where they are still so productive, still an All-Star this late in his career. It’s super impressive.”

All four of the guys Parsons mentioned have been killing it since the All-Star break. The Clippers have hung in the Western Conference playoff race behind great seasons from Norm Powell and Ivica Zubac. Having Kawhi Leonard back is huge. But Harden, who has averaged 22.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 8.6 assists this year, has been the team’s clear MVP.

James Harden may need more scoring outbursts if the Clippers hope to finish this season strong

Harden’s big scoring night was necessary with Powell, the team’s leading scorer, on the shelf with a hamstring strain. It’s unknown how long Powell will be out, but Lou Williams believes that in his absence, Harden is going to need more games like this one to keep the Clippers’ offense going.

“He has to put his facilitator hat down and he has to put on his scoring hat, especially when you got one of your prolific scorers out of the lineup. You gotta be that guy, that’s been your DNA your entire career.”

Not many people believed in the Clippers before this season started. In fact, Harden’s team ranked 12th in the Western Conference in terms of their preseason odds to make the playoffs, ranking ahead of only the Spurs, Jazz, and Blazers. Harden has been a huge reason why the team is 33-29 and just a game out of a tie for sixth in the West.

If the Clippers hope to avoid the play-in, Williams is right that they’ll need more offensive explosions from Harden, especially with Powell out.

About the author

Terrence Jordan

Terrence Jordan

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Terrence Jordan is a sportswriter based out of Raleigh, NC that graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2005 with a degree in English and Communications. Originally from New York, he has been a diehard sports fan his entire life. Terrence is the former editor of Golfing Magazine- New York edition, and he currently writes for both The SportsRush and FanSided. Terrence is also a former Sports Jeopardy champion whose favorite NBA team of all-time is the Jason Kidd-era New Jersey Nets. He believes sports are the one thing in the world that can truly bring people together, and he's so excited to be able to share his passion through his writing.

