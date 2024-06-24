“Lil A** B*tch”: Zion Williamson’s Teammate Gets Candid on Kevin Durant’s Trash Talking

While Anthony Edwards garnered headlines for trash-talking Kevin Durant during the 2024 playoffs, KD himself is an expert at spraying mean words. Unsurprisingly, young players often find themselves at the receiving end of Durant’s nasty trash-talk. Narrating one such incident, New Orleans Pelicans guard, Dyson Daniels, revealed how KD gave him the Larry Bird treatment.

On The Howie Games pod, the 6’7” athlete remembered when KD told him in advance what moves he would perform and mouthed some NSFW words after making his shots.

Much to his dismay, Zion Williamson’s teammate had no answer to Durant, despite knowing what was coming at him. He recalled how KD hit a couple of fadeaways over him and let him know that he stood no chance, repeatedly. The Australian guard hilariously expressed,

“[Kevin Durant]Bump you and hit a fadeaway and say, ‘Little a** bi**h you can’t guard me’. KD, he’ll tell me what is he gonna do. He was in the post talking to me, he hit a turnaround fader & said ‘hold this motherf*cker.”

This anecdote proves that Durant is one of the coldest players in the league. His ability to get to his spot is better than most athletes, which gives him a killer edge. Since he can walk the talk, he is not afraid to run his mouth at his defenders. And this is not just for his opponents, as he is known for giving the business to NBA fans as well.

Kevin Durant isn’t afraid of going at it against the fans

Since he left the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016 and joined the Golden State Warriors, many NBA fans have blasted Durant for taking the easier route to titles. However, he doesn’t let any type of disrespect slide and knows how to clap back when needed. He is arguably the fiercest keyboard warrior among all NBA athletes.

There are times when he even deletes his statements after revisiting their optics. However, mostly, it is not surprising to see him engage in a war of words with the most random NBA fans on social media. All of this is fun and games for him in the end.

When Ant-man called him “old” and was in his face throughout the first-round series of the 2024 playoffs, Durant revealed that he doesn’t take such things too seriously.

He expressed, “Yeah, it’s just basketball – not even playoffs, it’s just hoop”. Thus, at the end of the day, while he knows how to give the mean business, he also knows how to take it.