“Old A** N****”: Leaked Audio Shows Anthony Edwards Going After ‘GOAT’ Kevin Durant in Game 1

On Saturday, the Minnesota Timberwolves thrashed the Phoenix Suns 120-95 at the Target Center to take a 1-0 lead in the first-round series between the two teams. In this match, except Kevin Durant, who scored 31 points on 11-of-17 shooting, no Suns player really ever showed up on either end of the floor. And consequently, the Timberwolves’ trio of Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Edwards, and Rudy Gobert dominated proceedings and led their team to a critical win in Game 1.

Edwards, who led Minnesota in scoring with 33 points (per NBA.com), wasn’t content with just his team dominating the Suns. Instead, he wanted all the smoke and even went after Durant, baiting the two-time Finals MVP into a verbal altercation. With less than a minute left in the third quarter, the young guard found himself in isolation against the former MVP. Ready to humiliate, the young star shook him off with a sweet move before shooting a smooth three-pointer to extend the Timberwolves’ lead to 16. After the shot, Edwards yelled right in Durant’s face,

“Can’t guard me. What the f**k did I tell you? What the f**k did I tell you old a** n****!”

Anthony Edwards is arguably the most competitive player in the NBA at the moment. So, he was always going to talk smack to somebody during this series. However, to come right out and call one of the greatest players of all time old takes guts. Of course, not only does Edwards have truckloads of them, but he also backed up every single letter he said, successfully talking the talk and walking the walk.

Still, the star going so far just to get into his favorite ever player’s head is a bit shocking.

Anthony Edwards calls Kevin Durant the GOAT after calling him “old”

After a heated battle on the court against Kevin Durant, Anthony Edwards was in a relaxed mood in the post-game press conference and sang a different tune about the two-time Finals MVP following his “old a** n****” line during the game. When asked about his verbal altercation with the Suns forward, he claimed he enjoyed it,

“I think everybody in this room know that’s my favorite player of all time, so that was probably one of the best feelings ever in my whole life, for sure.”

Edwards noted that despite his jibes, Durant had an outstanding game and the Timberwolves’ defense felt hopeless when he found his rhythm and started hitting shots. The young guard’s measured response in the post-game press conference indicated that he did not want to beef with the former MVP and their argument on the court was nothing more than two competitive athletes butting heads and trying to guide their teams to a win.

Edwards got the upper hand in Game 1 but as a childhood fan of the Suns superstar, he understands that the veteran could easily end up having the last laugh when the series is said and done.