“Lil Bronny is My Nephew”: Shaquille O’Neal Shares His Empathy For LeBron James’ Son, Recalls What Shareef Went Through

Bronny James is entering unchartered territory. He’ll become the first NBA player to share the court with his father and the pressure on him will be immense. He also isn’t coming into the league with much experience as his sole season in college was disrupted by the cardiac arrest he suffered in July 2023. Despite the challenges, not many are empathizing with Bronny, but Shaquille O’Neal is firmly in his corner.

Advertisement

During an appearance on Udonis Haslem’s The OGs Podcast, the Hall of Famer threw his support behind the young guard and claimed he’d support him like an uncle would. He added that he’s familiar with the challenges that come with a heart condition and has faith that Bronny will overcome it. He said,

“Lil Bronny is my nephew. I’m happy for him. I wish him well. I know his work ethic… I kinda know what he’s going through because my son Shareef had a heart attack situation. They have a lot of pressure because of the last name,

Bronny is in an unprecedented situation to start his NBA career. Drafted to the same team as his father, who is widely recognized as one of the greatest basketball players to ever touch the court.

Although the pressure and the weight of living up to expectations can be overwhelming. Shaq offers the 19-year-old a shoulder to lean on.

Shaq vocalized that his son Shareef had to endure the same critiques from the outside due to his father’s status as an NBA legend.

Unlike Bronny, Shareef hasn’t had an opportunity in the NBA. However, Shaq remains the utmost confident in the USC product’s ability to succeed at the next level due to his relentless work ethic and talent.