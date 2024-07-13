Lil Wayne Hypes LeBron James’ Son Bronny, Predicts All-Star Caliber

Bronny James has gotten a bit of bad press from all directions ever since he stepped into the NBA. However, there are some on his side as well, Skip Bayless and famous rapper Lil Wayne recently announced themselves to be on this side of the fence. In fact, the artist even took a step further recently, going as far as to say he can see Bronny being selected to the All-Star team.

On Undisputed, Wayne started by saying that what he has seen from James Jr. so far is exactly what he expected to see. He emphasized that the 19-year-old is playing hard in every game, and seems to know when to shoot it, and isn’t afraid to do so, regardless of whether he scores or misses.

“What I’ve seen from him so far is what I expected to see, with him playing as hard as he can, working hard, and not over-trying. And also, I don’t see any fear. And when I say that, I just hark back on, he’s not afraid to shoot, you know… What I mean is, Ben Simmons!… That right there, when I saw him do that, miss it or not, when I saw him do that, it was all good.”

Bayless then asked Lil Wayne if he believed that Bronny could be a starter in the NBA. To this, Wayne once again, had a very optimistic answer. He said,

“That shouldn’t even be like a goal for him, that shouldn’t be the ceiling. That should be like the floor! He should be working hard right now to become an NBA starter. And then, it should be, now we go from that will he be a good player, or a great player, and from there.

As the final part of this segment, Bayless then asked the rapper the truly hard-hitting question – if he believed that Bronny James could be an All-Star in the NBA. With an almost shocking level of surety in his voice, he said just one word, “Definitely.”

.@LilTunechi says Bronny’s NBA floor is a starter and can see him as an All-Star some day 👀 pic.twitter.com/uRMt8hmAsf — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) July 12, 2024

And there you have it. No matter how many detractors the young Lakers guard may have at the moment, Lil Wayne staunchly believes that Bronny could make the All-Star team one day.

Of course, there is the possibility that he is being a bit too bullish with his prediction here. However, it’s also undeniable that James Jr. has the potential to do so. After all, role players such as Andrew Wiggins have made the team in the past, during years where they were exceptional in what the team asked them to do.

It must be noted that whether or not Bronny can ever become a perennial All-Star is a completely different question. After all, that position is reserved for the best players of their generation in the NBA. But, the 19-year-old has shown the potential to be a very good two-way player in the NBA.