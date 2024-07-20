Lil Wayne Trusts Bronny James Can Elevate His Game with the ‘Real’ Lakers Team

Bronny James has been the subject of criticism around the league. The Lakers selected him with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA draft. While he may lack the height and athleticism of his father, the expectations are insanely high for Bronny. As the rookie struggles to find his footing in the league, an unlikely ally has come to his defense in the form of Lil Wayne.

The 5x Grammy winner was a special guest on Undisputed. Accompanying Skip Bayless, Keyshawn Johnson, and Paul Pierce, Tunechi has not given up on the former USC Trojan.

“When I watch (Bronny), I always think about him being on the court with the real team. And imagine what he can—When I watch what he can do and imagine that being contributed to the real team. I believe that will be heightened, also something we can use.”

.@LilTunechi believes Bronny’s play in Summer League so far can be useful for the Lakers: pic.twitter.com/wLPbDhXGiC — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) July 19, 2024

Considering Wheezy’s perspective, there is a huge chance that Bronny might flourish while playing alongside the Lakers’ main team.

“But also, I wanna see once he starts practicing with the real team. I wanna see what that produces. Cause right now, he still looks like he’s still just playing with the USC.”

While the Summer League team comprises players in their rookie and sophomore years, the main team is full of veterans, and according to Wayne, their experience will help Bronny develop his game in a way that the youngsters on the Summer League team just cannot help with.

Polarizing takes on James Jr.

Bronny has yet to receive any praise from fans or even analysts across the country. While current and former players did congratulate LeBron James and his son for being the first father-son duo in NBA history, it did not take long for that wave of hype to die down.

However, this was not the first time that Lil Wayne spoke highly of the 6’1 guard. In an earlier appearance on Undisputed, Wheezy went on to hype up the undersized guard, claiming to see All-Star potential in him.

“What I’ve seen from him so far is what I expected to see, with him playing as hard as he can, working hard, and not over-trying. And also, I don’t see any fear. And when I say that, I just hark back on, he’s not afraid to shoot, you know… What I mean is, Ben Simmons!… That right there, when I saw him do that, miss it or not, when I saw him do that, it was all good.”

But at the end of the day, it does not matter what Lil Wayne feels about Bronny. In fact, contrary to his belief, the majority of fans and even a few NBA pundits believe he would benefit greatly by spending some time with the Lakers’ G-League affiliate before experiencing real NBA minutes.

Now, whether he does put in the time playing in the G-League is yet to be seen. But one thing is certain, whatever the decision may be, LeBron James will definitely have more than a say in it.