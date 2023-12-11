Looking at LeBron James’ Luxurious Watch Collection Including the Precious $2.5 Million Worth Patek Philippe Nautilus

The billionaire that is NBA superstar LeBron James is able to spend regular fortunes on a range of items that his heart desires. The list of extravagant items that are under the LA Lakers star’s possession includes an expansive watch collection that is expected to be worth millions, by itself.

Advertisement

James’ utterly impressive watch collection includes a $2.5 million worth of Patek Phillippe Nautilus which might be the most expensive watch that he currently owns. However, the watch is only one of the innumerable expensive watches that LeBron proudly owns, according to an Instagram post by itschadalexander.

The clip went into detail about some of the most expensive watches that LeBron has been spotted wearing in recent years. It started off with the Richard Mille RM 011 that LeBron has been seen wearing multiple times in the past. It costs a whopping $345,000 which is effectively a fortune in itself.

Advertisement

Moving on, the clip also talked about the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked which is comprehensively more affordable at $135,000, although most people will still feel it is too much to pay for a device that merely tells the time. However, James is hardly done showing off his watches.

He also owns an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Tourbillon custom watch which will cost at least $485,000. However, with a range of jewels that apparently LeBron’s watch has been adorned with, the price can be expected to skyrocket further due to the customizations at hand, literally.

One of the most affordable watches LeBron possesses is the Rolex Daytona which a person can buy for around $73,000.

Moving on, the clip also talked about the Patek Phillipe Celestial and another Audemars Royal Oak watch that cost $365,000 and $156,000, respectively. LeBron also owns the Patek Phillipe Nautilus Tiffany and Co. Blue Dial watch which is the most expensive watch in the collection, priced at a whopping $2.5 million.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C0sluc5rQqc/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

Of course, James hardly would have given a second glance to the price, and also owns another version of the Rolex Daytona that is decorated with jewels and costs around $192,000. Finally, other watches that he owns include a Rolex Yacht-Master which costs around $50,000.

At the same time, the clip suggested that James owns a range of other expensive watches as well, which means that the above watches, despite representing a huge fortune in itself, form only a part of his overall collection.

LeBron James recently bought a luxurious mansion in LA

James’ move to the LA Lakers meant that he also needed a home for his family. As one would expect, LeBron did not hesitate to splurge big on a ridiculous $52 Million mansion that boasts a range of luxuries, according to Square Yards.

The property has 8 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a huge backyard and basketball court, and also a roomy swimming pool. LeBron’s current net worth which stands at just above $1 billion, means that he can easily splurge money on a host of luxuries.

That, as one would expect, also included a range of vintage cars, including the 1975 Chevy Impala, the Lamborghini Aventador Roadster, and a 2010 Chevy Camaro SS. While the Roadster is regarded as the most iconic car that LBJ currently possesses, the value of the collection can easily be expected to dwarf the overall value of the watch collection, despite both being eye-watering figures.