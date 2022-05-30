Basketball

“Stephen Curry’s 64.9% win rate without Kevin Durant is better than Tim Duncan and Kobe Bryant”: Crazy stat outlines Warriors star’s success even without an NBA-75 teammate

Stephen Curry
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
"Stephen Curry got Kevin Durant his two rings, yet he doesn't consider him TOP 5?!": When Nets' star snubbed SC30 from a list of players he enjoys watching play
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Stephen Curry
“Stephen Curry’s 64.9% win rate without Kevin Durant is better than Tim Duncan and Kobe Bryant”: Crazy stat outlines Warriors star’s success even without an NBA-75 teammate

Don’t doubt Stephen Curry ever. His greatness is unmatched, and before you say he’s had…