Is Khris Middleton Playing Tonight Vs Ja Morant and the Grizzlies in 2022 NBA Preseason?

Will Khris Middleton play against the Memphis Grizzlies in their stellar preseason matchup?

The Milwaukee Bucks truly have sorely missed Khris Middleton.

During their 2021 championship run, Cash money Khris was their second most clutch player, behind Giannis Antetokounmpo himself.

In the finals especially, even if he was having a bad game in totality, he’d still step up in the 4th quarter to deliver some massive buckets for the team. Frankly, it isn’t a stretch to say that without him, the Bucks don’t win their most recent championship.

That is exactly the presence they missed in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, after Middleton suffered a serious wrist injury, ruling him out for the season.

But, it has been quite some time since then. We are approaching the start of a brand-new season. Which begs the all-important question… Will Khris Middleton play against the Memphis Grizzlies tonight?

Bucks General Manager Jon Horst answers the Khris Middleton question

And it’s not one that you’re going to like.

As per ESPN, the GM announced that it is still far too early to tell if Khris Middleton will be ready to even start the 2022-23 NBA Regular season.

So, is there any chance of him participating in any preseason games?

As saddening as it may be, the answer is a resounding no.

All that can be done now, is hope that his wrist gets better as soon humanely possible.

