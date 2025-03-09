Lou Williams Believes Stephen Curry Belongs in the GOAT Debate, Argues Point Guards Don’t Get Their Due

April 13, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates against LA Clippers guard Lou Williams (23) during the first quarter in game one of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Oracle Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

There have been several NBA legends named in debates for the league’s greatest player of all time, but Lou Williams added one future Hall of famer to the group that he believes many have overlooked. The former Sixth Man of the Year was adamant that Stephen Curry should be included in those conversations.

Williams not only believes Curry’s production and team success warrant a mention in the GOAT debate, but also because of the way he changed the game. Three-point shooting throughout the league has exploded since Steph’s rise to stardom and the 17-year veteran believes the Warriors great should receive his flowers as a result.

Williams, who operated mostly as a shooting guard but also took on some playmaking responsibilities, also added that point guards don’t get the respect they deserve on these lists. He pointed out how Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Shaquille O’Neal are often named the GOAT—none of whom are point guards.

“We complement the point guards so much, that’s the smartest position, the most cerebral position. You have the quarterback on the floor,” Williams said. “And then when it comes to our top lists, point guards are never in the list.”

“All-time lists usually start with Kobe, LeBron, Michael Jordan, Shaq. Then it gets choppy.” Lou Williams wants point guards, like Steph Curry, to get the respect they deserve when we talk about the NBA’s greatest players 🐐🗣️ pic.twitter.com/sT61MSVCIu — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) March 6, 2025

Williams has a valid point, as Steph solidified himself as the league’s top point guard for nearly a decade. The 36-year-old still has a claim to that top spot, even today, especially following an electric 56-point outing against Orlando last week.

The Golden State Warriors look like a new team with Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler’s saga with the Miami Heat finally came to an end when the team shipped the six-time All-Star to the Golden State Warriors. Originally a destination he had no desire to go to, Butler brought life to a Warriors team struggling to tread water in the Western Conference playoff race.

After barely clinging to a play-in spot, Golden State has shot up the standings in recent weeks. Since Butler’s arrival, the team is a scorching 7-1 and has clawed its way back to the six seed – a guaranteed playoff berth. Butler’s tenacious interior prowess has meshed seamlessly with Steph’s deep-range repertoire, which has helped both improve their late-career production.

The Warriors look much more threatening and well-rounded with Butler in town. Considering Jonathan Kuminga has been sidelined for over two months, the Dubs have yet to operate at full strength with their new squad.

If Golden State can cling to its postseason position and bring a healthy roster in the playoffs, the team could be a much harder out than originally expected.