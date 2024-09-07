“Playas F*** Up”: Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Says He Regrets Dating Larsa Pippen

For the period when they were together, Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen were one of the most popular celebrity couples out there. However, it’s now been a few months since they broke up and Marcus is already claiming that being with the reality TV star was a mistake.

The 33-year-old uploaded a 20-image carousel on his Instagram, displaying his joyous life. In some of the pictures, he was seen posing with celebrities such as Kevin Hart and Dave Chappelle. While it all looked regular from the outside, Marcus’ response to his followers in the comment section told a different story.

Marcus captioned his post using the lyrics from Drake’s new song, ‘No Face’. He wrote, “All these years throwin’ success in your face/ All of these baddies obsessed with my face/ All the sh*t they don’t address in my face/ I can’t be showin’ no stress in my face.” In the comments, he was asked a few questions about Larsa by his followers.

One fan told him, “Go get your girl back home team!” However, Marcus responded with, “I’m good”, showing no intention of rekindling his relationship with Larsa.

In the same thread, another fan asked him, “The real question is why did you date her!? Real housewives of Miami.” Marcus replied, “haha she got me good. Playas fck up.”

It’s clear from his responses that he has no plans of going back to Larsa. More importantly, him admitting that it was a “fck up” tells us that Marcus regrets being with her in the first place.

There were some other questions that fans asked under the Instagram post and Michael Jordan’s 33-year-old son answered them all with brutal honesty.

From claiming that Larsa ‘belongs to the streets’ to flirting with other women interacting with his post, Marcus used his IG interactions to send a message that he is over his ex-girlfriend. The rumors about their separation have been floating around since the beginning of this year and on a few occasions, Larsa used Instagram to further strengthen the rumors.

Back in February, she posted a message about choosing the right partner on her profile, “Your mental health, your peace of mind, your love inside you, your happiness, how you get through such tragedies, your successes, how your children will be raised.” This made fans wonder if the couple, who were bragging about marriage plans, had called it quits.

In the end, the rumors indeed turned out to be true.