Lou Williams Drops Allen Iverson Analogy Regarding Bronny James’ G-League Assignment

Bronny James’s G League stint has prompted a lot of fans to be worried about the rookie guard’s future with the Purple and Gold. While a lot of people have been frowning at the decision, Lou Williams sees a vision behind it.

On the Run It Back show, Williams said that the Lakers’ willingness to keep him around, even if he’s playing with their G League affiliate, shows that they are committed to developing Bronny.

Williams compared the Bronny situation with the position he was in when he made his NBA debut. He was also a late second-round pick (45th) and benefitted immensely from being around the great Allen Iverson in Philadelphia.

Williams ended up having a 17-year-long career, won Sixth Man of the Year thrice, and scored over 15,000 points. He said that Bronny being around the Lakers’ players will have a similar effect on him. That’s exactly why the Lakers still haven’t completely demoted Bronny from the roster.

“Being allowed to be with the Lakers, that shows me there’s a commitment. That’s similar to my role when I came in. I was 18 years old, didn’t play a lot of G League but they felt like it was value in me being around AI, being around a Chris Webber and all of those guys,” Williams said.

Like @TeamLou23 did, Bronny just has to trust the process 🤝 pic.twitter.com/dby94SXACD — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) November 10, 2024

Bronny is making his G League debut today against the Salt Lake City Stars. By the end of the first half, the 20-year-old has registered four points with two rebounds and three assists. He has shot 2-7 from the field and 0-4 from the three-point line to help secure a 16-point lead for his team.

Lou Williams is focusing on the bigger picture

Two weeks ago on Run It Back, Williams clapped back at the people trashing the attempts being made by LeBron James and his team to capitalize on the moment. This is the first time in the league when a father-son duo is lacing up together and Williams believes that it should be received in a better way by fans.

He said, “This is not like a protégé of LeBron. This is not like a kid that grew up in his neighborhood, he changed that kid’s diapers. This is dope.”

Michelle Beadle provided a different perspective on it by saying that the show that’s being created around this moment will not work well for Bronny as it’s only in LeBron’s best interest.

Despite that, Williams stood his ground. He believes that if Bronny is destined for greatness, he will get there. Whereas LeBron only has limited time to enjoy the fruits of his labor and live his lifelong dream.