Lou Williams Names Stephen Curry’s 4K 3-Pointers as One of the Records in the NBA That Won’t Be Broken

Last night, Stephen Curry ignited the NBA by achieving something no other player in history had achieved. The Chef nailed his 4,000th three-pointer, cementing his status as one of the game’s all-time best shooters. This happened days after he surpassed 25,000 total career points in the league. Will anyone ever come close to 4,000 threes again? Lou Williams doesn’t think so.

Williams touched on Curry’s latest OMG moment on the latest edition of the Run It Back program.

“Incredible,” he began. “Global icon. Generational talent. You name it. He’s accomplished it, he’s done it.” The retired pro then claimed that there are two records he never sees any NBA player coming close to again.

“I don’t think the scoring record will be touched, and I don’t think this 4K will be touched from the 3-point line,” he stated. It’s not just that Curry reached 4K. In Lou’s mind, it’s that he’s only going to keep adding on to the number.

“Amazing accomplishment. I’m sure he’s gonna add on tons of more threes to this record to put it out of touch as well,” he added.

The great thing about Curry for analysts studying his game is that it becomes so easy to sing praises for his accomplishments. Run It Back co-host Chandler Parsons also credited The Chef for joining an elite category all on his own.

Chandler Parsons doesn’t think the 4K record will be broken either

For fans of the Run It Back program, more often than not Parsons and Williams are on the opposite side of an opinion. Not for Curry. Parsons reiterated Williams’ earlier view point about the incredible 4,000 made threes by The Chef.

“I think all records are meant to be broken. Not this one,” he confidently stated. A big reason why Parsons believes this? Curry’s efficiency. Dude shoots 42% from the three for his career. He takes a boatload of em and he’s so consistent,” Parsons added.

Parsons is also enamored by Curry’s ability to move and create offense without the ball. “The way he stays in shape. The way he moves without the ball. We will never see it again.”

Just as important as Curry’s accolade is what it means for the resurging Warriors. The Dubs are riding a six-game winning streak thanks to the four-time NBA Champions’ play.

Now, with Jimmy Butler beside him, a fifth championship doesn’t seem that far of a stretch for the future Hall of Famer.