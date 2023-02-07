What NBA Records Does LeBron James Hold? List of Greatness Highlighted Ahead of Kareem-Abdul Jabbar’s Record Being Broken

LeBron James is unquestionably one of the greatest players to ever lace up. In fact, while some fans may disagree, he’s right at the door of being hailed as the GOAT of the basketball world. And considering all his achievements, it’s fair to say that the man is knocking hard.

Speaking of achievements, the man is set to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record very, very soon. And on that note, we thought it’d be a good idea to talk about the list the King will soon be adding to.

So, without further ado, here is the list of NBA records LeBron James holds as of the time of writing.

LeBron James’s list of NBA records put into context just how great a player he is

LeBron James is currently in the 20th year of his NBA career.

That alone is pretty impressive. But, as we mentioned before, the man has lined his career up with innumerable records.

And as we promised, here are all of them down below.

Most consecutive double-digit scoring games (1096)

Most All-NBA First Team Selections (13)

Most 20-point games in NBA History (1,171)

He is the only player in NBA History to be in the all-time top 5 in total points while being in the all-time top 10 in total assists and steals.

Only player alongside Michael Jordan to win at least 4 regular season MVPs and 4 Finals MVPs

Most all-time playoff points (7,631)

Most ever playoff wins (174)

Most ever playoff games

Youngest ever NBA player to reach every round-number milestone in scoring all the way to 37,000.

The fact that a single human being has been able to achieve so much is beyond unbelievable.

It also works as a darn good reminder of why this man is in the conversation to be the greatest player of all time, alongside Michael Jordan.

