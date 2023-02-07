HomeSearch

What NBA Records Does LeBron James Hold? List of Greatness Highlighted Ahead of Kareem-Abdul Jabbar’s Record Being Broken

Tonoy Sengupta
|Published 07/02/2023

What NBA Records Does LeBron James Hold? List of Greatness Highlighted Ahead of Kareem-Abdul Jabbar's Record Being Broken

LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Credits: USA Today

LeBron James is unquestionably one of the greatest players to ever lace up. In fact, while some fans may disagree, he’s right at the door of being hailed as the GOAT of the basketball world. And considering all his achievements, it’s fair to say that the man is knocking hard.

Speaking of achievements, the man is set to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record very, very soon. And on that note, we thought it’d be a good idea to talk about the list the King will soon be adding to.

So, without further ado, here is the list of NBA records LeBron James holds as of the time of writing.

Also Read: “Charles Barkley is Calling the God a Bus Driver!”: Kevin Durant Did Not Hold Back After TNT Analyst’s Blatant Disrespect

 

LeBron James’s list of NBA records put into context just how great a player he is

LeBron James is currently in the 20th year of his NBA career.

That alone is pretty impressive. But, as we mentioned before, the man has lined his career up with innumerable records.

And as we promised, here are all of them down below.

  • Most consecutive double-digit scoring games (1096)
  • Most All-NBA First Team Selections (13)
  • Most 20-point games in NBA History (1,171)
  • He is the only player in NBA History to be in the all-time top 5 in total points while being in the all-time top 10 in total assists and steals.
  • Only player alongside Michael Jordan to win at least 4 regular season MVPs and 4 Finals MVPs
  • Most all-time playoff points (7,631)
  • Most ever playoff wins (174)
  • Most ever playoff games
  • Youngest ever NBA player to reach every round-number milestone in scoring all the way to 37,000.

The fact that a single human being has been able to achieve so much is beyond unbelievable.

It also works as a darn good reminder of why this man is in the conversation to be the greatest player of all time, alongside Michael Jordan.

Also Read: “Weren’t You Too In Your Feelings to Play, Scottie Pippen?”: Kevin Durant Did Not Hold Back on Bulls Legend

About the author
Tonoy Sengupta

Tonoy Sengupta

Tonoy Sengupta is an Editor of NBA content at The SportsRush. Coming from an athletically inclined family, he has been surrounded by sports ever since he was 4 years old. But, while initially pouring all his time into Football (soccer), at 14, Tonoy discovered basketball through the countless highlights of Stephen Curry humiliating players from Curry Land. And just like that, a fiery passion for the game was ignited within Tonoy. And soon after, he decided to become a student of journalism, graduating in 2022, and choosing sports as his area of interest. Today, you can find him spending 99% of his time browsing through every type of content on every team in the NBA, before uncorking everything he has found to the world. In the 1% he isn't doing this, you can find him playing Basketball, Football, Volleyball, or practically any other sport he has had the opportunity to learn.

Read more from Tonoy Sengupta