“Loudest Crowd Pops I Ever Heard”: Julian Strawther, Amidst Nikola Jokic’s Historic Night, Reflects On His 21-Point Breakout Game

The Denver Nuggets continue their hot streak with another win against the New Orleans Pelicans. Displaying yet another flawless performance, Nikola Jokic and co lodged their seventh victory in the campaign’s first eight games. Despite the Joker’s record-breaking outing, rookie Julian Strawther stole the show and was the star of the night.

Nikola Jokic recorded an impressive 35-point, 14-rebound, and 12-assist triple-double. The outstanding performance, which boosted Jokic a spot above LeBron James and Jason Kidd on the all-time triple-double list, was not the only highlight of the night. And the entire Ball Arena was hyped after Julian Strawther’s incredible 21-point display.

Coming off the bench, Strawther didn’t allow the Nuggets to feel Jamal Murray’s absence. The former Gonzaga Bulldog played merely 19:08 minutes and finished the night with 21 points on 5-9 shooting from 3FG.

During his on-court postgame interview, the 21-year-old appreciated the crowd for backing him up. The 6ft 6” youngster even admitted that this was the loudest crowd he’s ever played in front of.

“I’m not gonna lie, after some of them shots I hit, them were the loudest crowd pops I ever heard in my life. So I mean, that was a surreal experience,” Strawther said.

Julian’s career-high performance will do him great as a morale booster. Luckily for the Colorado side, there has been a positive change in his attitude immediately after the contest was over.

Julian Strawther outshone Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic is known for being a triple-double machine. For the entirety of last year, the Serbian superstar kept breaking some or the other record with every new triple-double that he lodged. This time, the Joker surpassed LeBron James and Jason Kidd as 4th on the all-time triple-double list.

To showcase just how impressive Jokic has been – LeBron recorded 107 triple-doubles in 1,417 games. Whereas the Nuggets’ leader recorded his 108th triple-double in merely 604 games (813 games less).

It’s incredible how Julian Strawther was the star of the night despite the two-time MVP’s stunning performance.

Just like his performance on the hardwood, everybody loved the antics that Jokic pulled off during the postgame presser. Entering the press conference, the 6ft 11” center predicted the first four questions and answered them to himself.

From what their performance from the first two weeks portrays, the Denver Nuggets’ intentions are clear. They are here to defend their title. With players like Julian Strawther, Collin Gillespie, and Christian Braun supporting the starting lineup, Mike Malone’s boys will have a great chance to witness the same success that they had this past season.