“You’re a F***ing Crybaby!”: LeBron James Jump-Scares Fan Mocking Him, Leaves NBA Twitter in Splits

The Los Angeles Lakers ended their season on a rather disappointing note, going down to the Denver Nuggets yet again. Game 5 at Ball Arena closed the curtains on the series, as the Lakers were unable to follow up their Game 4 performance with a back-to-back win. While the loss surely took a toll on LeBron James, the King seemed to be in a good mood during Monday’s contest, even trolling fans on his way out.

James had every right to be jovial on Monday night’s game; he did everything he could, putting up a near 30-point triple-double. While Murray’s game-winner stole the headlines once again, one incident flew under the radar involving the four-time NBA Champion. During the closeout game in Denver, a Nuggets fan referred to James as being a “f**king crybaby.” And LeBron had just the right answer to the jibe.

The entire fiasco transpired in the third quarter after LeBron protested a foul call prompted by his tussle with Nikola Jokic off the ball, even jawing at the referees on the occasion. The Lakers superstar created a scene out of it, as he walked away from the referees and paced up and down the sidelines. A Denver fan sitting courtside didn’t appreciate James’s protests. “You’re a fu**ing crybaby,” declared the female fan, standing up from her chair to heckle the King.

James, who seemed to be angered by the fan’s jeering, made a sudden movement towards her which walking past the sidelines, which made her flinch. Having elicited a jump-scare out of the fan, Lebron walked away with a smile on his face. But he wasn’t done. The 39-year-old seemed to have some fun at the fan’s expense soon after, having a good laugh with his teammates, even calling her a “scared A**.” An NBA creator named LegendZ shared the clip on X with subtitles.

In the end, it’s obvious that James was just trolling the fan and playing along with her antics. That being said, the interactions between fans and the players have been getting awfully aggressive over the last few years, as fans can often be seen yelling profanities at visiting teams’ players. While the NBA likes to make examples out of poorly behaved fans, cities like Boston and Utah continue to showcase a culture in their fanbase that many around the league consider toxic. A scenario the league can do without.