Basketball

“Luka Doncic and the Mavericks woke up and chose violence!”: NBA Twitter trolls Michael Jordan’s Hornets after suffering a horrendous 68-point preseason loss

“Luka Doncic and the Mavericks woke up and chose violence!”: NBA Twitter trolls Michael Jordan’s Hornets after suffering a horrendous 68-point preseason loss
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
“Kenny is the champion and he’s facing Hangman” – Tony Khan reveals the main event of AEW Full Gear
Next Article
“Muhammed Ali would be proud of Kyrie Irving”: Stephon Marbury shockingly compares the boxing legend’s activism to the Nets star’s vaccine concerns
NBA Latest Post
“Muhammed Ali would be proud of Kyrie Irving”: Stephon Marbury shockingly compares the boxing legend’s activism to the Nets star’s vaccine concerns
“Muhammed Ali would be proud of Kyrie Irving”: Stephon Marbury shockingly compares the boxing legend’s activism to the Nets star’s vaccine concerns

Stephon Marbury says that Muhammed Ali would be proud of Kyrie Irving for taking a…