“Luka Doncic and the Mavericks woke up and chose violence!”: NBA Twitter trolls Michael Jordan’s Hornets after suffering a horrendous 68-point preseason loss

Defeating the Charlotte Hornets 127-59, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks handed LaMelo Ball and co. the largest preseason loss between two NBA teams.

On Wednesday night, we witnessed something incredible. Luka Doncic and his Dallas Mavericks handed the Charlotte Hornets a dreadful 68-point loss, pulverizing them 127-59, at the Spectrum Center in North Carolina, giving the 8,500+ fans in attendance a game-of-a-lifetime.

After grabbing the lead with Kristaps Porzingis’ 3-point shot in the very first minute of the game, the Mavs never trailed the Hornets. And scored more points (61) in a half, than LaMelo Ball and co. scored in 4 whole quarters.

Also Read: The Bulls legend reflects on the impact of The Last Dance in a recent interview

With this embarrassing 68-point loss, Dallas has now handed Charlotte the largest preseason defeat between two NBA teams. And the second-largest preseason loss. The first? James Harden’s 2019 Houston Rockets defeating the Shanghai Sharks 140-71 (69-point difference).

NBA Twitter reacts to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks destroying the Hornets by 68 points

As soon as the game ended, NBA Twitter brought out their most ruthless jokes and trolled the Hornets for suffering such a disastrous loss.

The Dallas Mavericks said, ‘Hold my beer!’ and defeated the Charlotte Hornets by 68 points! https://t.co/92IP9OIMwN pic.twitter.com/WFSVCGzoQf — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 14, 2021

‘21 preseason Dallas Mavericks > ‘96 Chicago Bulls — House Mavericks (@HouseMavericks) October 13, 2021

Charlotte Hornets be like… pic.twitter.com/vpnEKWm8n0 — Mavs Fans For Life (@MavsFansForLife) October 14, 2021

Charlotte letting fans hoop tonight? https://t.co/YGGdRbkjYE — Jeff (@JeffJSays) October 14, 2021

The Hornets GM right now pic.twitter.com/BYKFZ244Od — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) October 14, 2021

Also Read: When Giannis Antetokounmpo revealed his plan to succeed in the NBA as a rookie

Calling Michael Jordan’s team’s performance poor would be an understatement. Agreed it’s only the preseason, but suffering such a monumental loss just days prior to the commencement of the regular season is a matter of grave concern.