Luka Doncic Showed Off Stunning $300,000 Wrist Candy in First Appearance as a Laker

Dylan Edenfield
Published

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic watches game action against the against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half at Intuit Dome.

Feb 4, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; The Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic watches game against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Since joining the Los Angeles Lakers, Luka Doncic has wasted no time in flexing his former franchise. The Slovenian sensation, understandably, stole the spotlight during the Lakers’ 122-97 victory over the Clippers, despite not even playing. This is the impact he has already had on NBA fans. Not only was his all-black outfit stunning, but so was his luxury watch. It didn’t take long for fans to notice the 25-year-old wearing the $300,000 exquisite timepiece while sitting on the sidelines during his first appearance with the team.

It was revealed that Doncic was donning the Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar Openworked 26585CE in black ceramic. The exquisite timepiece showcases a smoked outer area on the subdials, rose gold hour markers, and Royal Oak hands with a luminescent coating. The watch retails for $170,500, but the market price is clearly much higher.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by INSANE LUXURY (@insaneluxurylife)

Doncic may have wanted to make a fashion statement during his first appearance with L.A., as the luxury watch perfectly matched his all-black Lakers ensemble. It looked as if the five-time All-Star’s head was swirling with thoughts when the watch was shown off during the contest at Crypto.com Arena, but Doncic has seemingly become more comfortable with his new home in recent days.

The former Maverick may have wanted to show off in his first showing with Los Angeles, but the 25-year-old is no stranger to rocking Piguet watches. This isn’t even the first time Doncic has brought out one of the brand’s timepieces as a Laker.

Luka Doncic has already worn a Piguet as a Laker

Along with the flashy black ceramic piece Doncic wore courtside, the seven-year veteran also flexed a Piguet watch during his introductory press conference with the Lakers. Doncic was dressed nicely for the occasion, donning a grey sweater with a white button-up, but the centerpiece of his outfit was a custom version of Piguet’s iconic Royal Oak.

The watch was gold, a nod to his new team’s primary colors. This is just one of many nods and gestures of appreciation he has made to the franchise since arriving in Los Angeles.

Doncic has only been with the Lakers for two weeks, but the superstar guard hasn’t been afraid to show love to his new home. He’s clearly adapting to the LA scene with his stylish timepieces.

With a massive extension looming for the transcendent talent, Doncic can soon ensure that Los Angeles will remain his home for the foreseeable future.

