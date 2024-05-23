Luka Doncic’s Jordan-esque 4Q Performance Has Skip Bayless Skipping Past Larry Bird Comparisons

May 22, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game one of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards going at each other in the Conference Finals reminded fans of a similar epic matchup between Larry Bird and Michael Jordan in the 1985-86 season. While Doncic has been likened to Bird for his playstyle, his Game 1 occupation of the Minnesota Timberwolves obligated Skip Bayless to go a step further.

On the recent episode of ‘UNDISPUTED’, Bayless, an outspoken MJ fan, claimed that Luka’s fourth-quarter performance was Jordan-esque. The media veteran said,

“I’ve had my moments, going back three or four years ago when I wasn’t the biggest fan of Luka. But one thing he does have in common with Michael Jordan, I’m gonna go past Larry Bird to Michael Jordan, is…Luka has a history of big fourth quarter in playoff games on the road. He loves it. He lives for it. He lights up for it.”

.@RealSkipBayless says Luka Dončić’s 4th quarter play on the road and in Game 1 is Jordan-esque 👀 pic.twitter.com/4nGB5uTIbh — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 23, 2024

In their 108-105 win over the Wolves, Doncic added 33 points in 41 minutes, with six rebounds, eight assists, three steals, and one block while shooting 12-26 from the field. The analyst was on-point with his assessment as according to Stat Muse, Luka’s average in seven games on the road, this postseason, is 30.3 points, 8.6 assists, and 8.3 rebounds shooting 46.4% from the field and 35.2% from the three-point line.

By the end of the third quarter in Game 1, Luka had 18 points. He looked comfortable because Kai had taken on the volume-scoring responsibilities in the first half. However, the 25-year-old turned up for the fourth quarter dropping 15 points.

The Wolves were considered to be a defensive powerhouse with several big players and the DPOY by their side. Surprisingly, Luka and Kyrie tore through their defense to put on a performance to remember, compelling people to change their pick for the series.

Charles Barkley changes his prediction for the series

One of the major reasons people had the Wolves winning the series was the way they torched the defending champions in round two. After defeating the Nuggets, Edwards and Co. looked like legit title contenders and favorites to win the series. Charles Barkley followed the same reasoning when he picked the Wolves to proceed to the Finals.

Chuck: "I got caught up in the moment after the game because the Wolves looked great… I'm switching my pick to the Mavs." 👀 pic.twitter.com/G2j6T7fphu — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 22, 2024

However, the Game 1 exhibition forced Sir Charles to reconsider his opinion. He said on ‘NBA on TNT’,

“I’m changing my pick. I’m going with the Mavs to win this series. I got caught up in the moment after the game because the Wolves were great against Denver. I think this is a game of matchups, and I’m switching my pick to the Mavs.”

The momentum is now clearly with the Mavs. They need to do it three more times to prove that the praise coming their way isn’t a fad.