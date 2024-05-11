Luka Doncic’s Knee Troubles Keep Him on Injury Report as Mavericks Prepare to Host Thunder for Game 3

May 9, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket beside Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the second half of game two of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Mavericks took Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals after losing Game 1 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Shining performances from P.J. Washington, and Tim Hardaway Jr., helped Dallas even out the series 1-1. Now as the Mavericks look to host the Thunder for the third game of the series, Luka Doncic’s lingering presence on the Mavs injury report has Dallas fans seemingly worried.

According to the official injury report of the league, Luka Doncic’s status for Game 3 has been listed as ‘questionable’ by the Dallas Mavericks. However, it isn’t just his right knee that’s the problem anymore. The Slovenian superstar has reportedly injured his left ankle as well and now suffers soreness in both places.

The Dallas Mavericks were already down a few men with the absence of their floor-spreading big man, Maxi Kleber as well as Olivier-Maxence Prosper, who are both listed as ‘Out’ on the team’s injury report.

Luka’s availability in Game 2 turned out to be a huge blessing for Dallas as Kyrie Irving struggled to even touch the double-digit mark in points (9). However, Doncic, Washington, and the Mavericks’ bench picked up the slack and went home with a win.

Despite playing through injury, the four-time All-Star had 29 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, and 3 steals for the game. The star even recorded a momentum-shifting block on a 7’1 Chet Holmgren during the game.

While Doncic was cleared for Game 2, despite his lingering knee troubles, the soreness in his left ankle does pose a serious doubt over his availability for the third game of this series.

Given that this is Luka Doncic, the 25-year-old will likely look to play. However, the onus falls on the training and healthcare staff within the Dallas Mavericks. Will they deem the star fit to play, despite his harboring an injury on either leg? Or will they decide to rest their star and allow him to fight another day?