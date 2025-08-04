Tyrese Maxey and Girlfriend Myra Gordon Run Drills at His Youth Basketball Camp

Feb 26, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) brings the ball up court against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Tyrese Maxey has one of the tightest handles in the NBA. At times, it seems like he has the ball on a string. He uses his ability to get by defenders like traffic cones and pairs it with his speed to get easy buckets. But he’s not the only one in his household with good handles. The Philadelphia 76ers star’s girlfriend, Myra Gordon, can boast the same.

Maxey and Gordon recently helped run drills at his youth basketball camp. One of the highlights from the camp was the dribbling session, where Gordon, who played at the University of Alabama, stole the show with her handles. She dribbled the ball low to the ground with ease, tossing it between her legs as she walked up the court.

Gordon played college basketball for two seasons at Alabama, then transferred to Pepperdine for her senior year while pursuing her master’s degree. Heading into college, she was an ESPN Top 100 recruit and had scored over 2,000 points in her high school career. Hoops ran in the family, and she took to it naturally.

76ers star Tyrese Maxey running drills at his basketball camp today in Philly. Star of the show was his lady, Myra Gordon, who has handles for days! Naturally ‍♂️ She’s a hooper herself. #ROLLTide pic.twitter.com/XBM55E14Fh — Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) August 2, 2025

Gordon didn’t turn pro and has been out of basketball for over a year, so it was impressive to see that she still had such a good handle on the ball. For Maxey, this was his second 1% Skills Camp and Friends and Family Weekend that he’s hosted this offseason. The objective of the camp is to get 1% better at life, and it’s been a big hit with the youth in the Philadelphia area.

Maxey opened up about the camp and his inspiration for it. He said his grandmother inspired him to give back, and now that he has the means to do so, he’s excited for the opportunity. “I say it every time, man,” Maxey said via The Philadelphia Inquirer. “My grandmother always told me, both of them, they said once I made it, this is what they needed me to do. Give back to the community, whatever city I get drafted to, and also at home.”

All in all, it’s a great way for Maxey to give back to his community while honoring his grandmother’s words. Kids get to learn tips and tricks from a real NBA star, and parents and other family members can watch them have fun. They also get to take photos and go home with signed gear. It’s great stuff all around.

Now, fans in the stands know that Gordon has some serious skills, too. She may not be an NBA player like Maxey, but she surely has advice for the youth that could go a long way. That’s probably why the 76ers