“Wilt Chamberlain averaged 48.5 minutes? That’s my kinda guy!”: Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau adds fuel to the ‘Thibs plays his guys too much’ narrative

Tom Thibodeau hears about Wilt Chamberlain having averaged 48.5 minutes a game and hilariously says that that’s his kinda guy.

It’s no secret that Wilt Chamberlain has some of the greatest records the NBA has ever seen. Most of his records like 100 points in a game, grabbing 55 rebounds in a game, and averaging 50.4 points across an entire season are quite unbreakable. One that is particularly difficult to replicate is his minutes average during the 1961-62 season.

That ‘62 season of Wilt’s was beyond remarkable as this was the season where he had that insane points average and also went off for 100 points and 73 points on the measly New York Knicks. He would achieve these feats of greatness by averaging a comical 48.5 minutes a game.

Wilt Chamberlain averaged 46 minutes over his career and in this particular 1962 season, only sat down a record 8 minutes. The reason as to why he went over the 48 minute mark in his average was due to him playing more overtime period minutes than actually sitting down.

Tom Thibodeau says Wilt Chamberlain is his kinda guy.

With the 50 year anniversary of Wilt’ 100 point game happening this past March 2nd, Tom Thibodeau was asked about ‘The Big Dipper’ during his postgame press conference after losing to the Sixers in Philly.

“It’s pretty remarkable. You think about the things he did, what he averaged for a season, the minutes he played, the rebounding. They didn’t keep all the stats that we do today. If they did I think it would be pretty scary.”

When talking about a record that Wilt Chamberlain holds and subsequently admires, Tom Thibodeau hilariously says, “That’s my kinda guy,” in response to Wilt playing 48.5 minutes a game.

Tonight is Wilt Chamberlain night in Philadelphia, where the Knicks will play the Sixers. Here’s Tom Thibodeau’s take on Wilt once averaging 48.5 minutes per game in a season: “That’s my kinda guy.” — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) March 2, 2022

This of course, is the Knicks head coach playing into the joke that he plays his guys, from his Chicago Bulls days, a bit too much on a given night.