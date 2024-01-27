“Luka Might Have The Slowest 40 Yard Dash”: Comparing Devin Booker’s 62 To Kobe’s Scoring, D’Angelo Russell Showcases The NBA’s Greatness

D’Angelo Russell took to X (formerly “Twitter”) to shed light on the greatness of the NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers guard seemed to be in awe of the incredible individual performances on Kobe Bryant’s 4th death anniversary. Particularly, D’Lo was impressed by Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, and Victor Wembanyama.

With the Los Angeles Lakers having no game tonight, D’Angelo Russell has time on his hands to watch some of the other matchups. While watching his peers play some excellent basketball, the point guard couldn’t help but showcase his love for the NBA.

Devin Booker and Luka Doncic put up some of the greatest offensive performances the league has ever witnessed. While the Suns star went off for a 62-point outing in a loss against the Indiana Pacers, Luka went off for a 73-point scoring rampage.

With his latest tweet, Russell compared D-Book’s outburst to Kobe Bryant. Whereas, the 6ft 3” All-Star seemed to be clapping back at all the naysayers who would troll Doncic for his athleticism. Ultimately, he stated how Wembanyama was “not fair”.

“Wemby not fair, I just got mad. Book had 60 on some Kobe shhhh. Luka might have the slowest 40 yard dash in the NBA next to me killinggggggg us. I love the NBA”

The San Antonio Spurs rookie has been on a tear this season. With Wemby standing at 7ft 4”, D’Lo is not wrong in stating that some of the things that the French phenom manages to do are simply unfair. Not just with the rock in hands, but the prodigy manages to assert his dominance on the defensive end as well. Just like a majority of basketball enthusiasts and analysts, Russell seems to be dazzled by the big man’s sensational performance this campaign. And with the French phenom only being 20 years old, he is only likely to do it a lot more for years to come.

Luka Doncic joins Devin Booker and 8 other players to score 70 points in a single game

Luka Doncic put up a historic performance. The 6ft 7” guard went up against the team that drafted him – the Atlanta Hawks – in 2018 and went off for a 73-point explosion. While the Slovenian becomes the only player in the history of the game to record more than 70 points on 75% shooting from the field, the 5-time All-Star becomes the 10th player to join the 70-point mark.

The NBA has witnessed a plethora of scoring outbursts over the past few years. While Donovan Mitchell and Damian Lillard joined the 70-point club in the 2022-2023 season, Joel Embiid and Luka Doncic emulated a similar feat in the same week.

Even though no player has come close to breaking Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point performance, the league has been the best at scoring the ball than ever before. Several players, from the past as well, have voiced their opinions on this offensive improvement. Witnessing Booker’s (62 points) and Doncic’s (73 points) historic performances, Paul Pierce took a dig at the non-existent defense.

However, DeMar DeRozan believes that the NBA will surely witness a 100-point performance from a single player before this 2023-2024 season concludes.

DeRozan is not incorrect. Four players averaging more than 30 points per game indicates that the league is witnessing a historic season offensively. With players recording 70 points with the utmost ease, a 100-point performance doesn’t seem like an impossible target to achieve.