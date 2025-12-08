“Really a F**ked Up Place to Be”: Dwyane Wade Sheds Light on How Tough it is to Plan a Loved One’s Special Day

Dwyane Wade has experienced the extreme difficulties that come with being an NBA superstar. The Hall-of-Fame guard has carried an entire NBA team on his back. However, even that isn’t one of the most difficult places he has been in. The three-time NBA champion revealed how difficult it could be to plan for a loved one’s special day.

Wade’s legacy is far greater than his basketball skills. As we can see, his basketball career has come and gone, but his role as a father, husband and son remains to this day. The responsibilities of such roles involve being there for their loved ones. Wade expresses his affection in various ways, but one of the most important comes from planning a party.

His friend and co-host of the Time Out podcast, Bob, seems to be experiencing these difficulties firsthand. Bob’s wife is turning 50 years old. As a result, Wade posed a question to Bob to gauge how he is feeling regarding the expectations of his situation.

“Your wife has a big moment coming up, as in her 50th birthday,” Wade said on the Time Out. “It’s a huge moment in her life. You are her significant other. And a part of it is you’re supposed to plan something.”

In most cases, planning an outing for a significant other isn’t an issue. It becomes complicated once expectations are involved. Bob certainly feels the pressure, considering it’s is her 50th birthday. It didn’t help that Wade continued to drill the importance of delivering the perfect birthday celebration.

“That means you’re supposed to know what this person who’s been waiting 50 years, without communication, wants. How do you feel about that?” Wade proceeded to ask.

Bob couldn’t stop laughing while nodding his head as Wade spoke. However, once the three-time NBA champion finished, Bob took a deep breath and provided quite a candid response.

“I’ve had anxiety for the last 60 days of trying to figure [something out],” Bob said. “She made it very clear last year, ‘Don’t plan for my birthday.’ And I’m like, ‘I know you’re lying, though.'”

In most instances, the easy solution would be to simply ask what the other person would like. However, that would eliminate the element of surprise, which would make the event so meaningful. What should be something so seamless and exciting can induce stress and anxiety.

“It’s really a f****d up place to be,” Wade said.

The majority of people in the world can’t relate to Wade’s basketball experiences. However, they can relate to these emotions that he shares with Bob. It truly is a tough place to be in, but once everything goes well, it becomes quite fun.