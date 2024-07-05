“Made Sure She’s Cool”: Jackie Young Speaks Out About Her Classy Gesture Towards Caitlin Clark

Rookie hazing for the 2024 class seems to have come to a simmer in the WNBA. Even Caitlin Clark is getting a breather. And in an act of kindness, Las Vegas Aces star Jackie Young checked up on Caitlin Clark, while intentionally tying and untying her shoe near CC. During the opening minutes of the Las Vegas Aces vs Indiana Fever game, Clark and Young engaged in a play leading to their little chat on the floor.

While Clark drove towards the basket, Young tried to cut her motion on defense. The 22-year-old seems to have misstepped and lost her balance as she went sliding across the hardwood.

But as CC recuperated and tied her shoes, Young followed along, purposefully tying and untying her shoe to get a word in. They seemed to have been words of concern, evident by Clark’s smile as Young briefly chatted with her.

ESPN’s courtside reporters and analysts seemed to have picked up on Young’s exemplary behavior. Her antics bought the Fever rookie enough time to put herself back together and march back on defense.

Jackie Young made sure Caitlin Clark was okay, intentionally tying her shoe to give Clark time to get up 🤝 pic.twitter.com/fUiNVPcS6N — ESPN (@espn) July 3, 2024

After the game Young sat down with the media for her post-game presser and her actions quickly became the center of the media’s questions. The Aces star did confess to giving the rookie star some time and support on the play but did emphasize that it was an act of sportsmanship and had nothing to do with anything outside the game. She said,

“Just doing the right thing. Make sure she[Caitlin Clark] is good. Yeah, just checking on her, giving her a little tap to make sure she is cool you know. At the end of the day, we just wanna play this game, have fun, be healthy.”

Jackie Young's reaction to the moment she had with Caitlin Clark the other night: "At the end of the day we just wanna play this game, have fun, be healthy […]"#WNBA #AllInLV #FeverRising | 🎥: @LVAces pic.twitter.com/AaD9kxTQgt — Isabelle (@IsabelleMM2) July 5, 2024

Young’s behavior should act as an example for the rest of the league, as it is high time that the senior players lay off Clark and her class. But league-wide, the relationship between the rookies and their seniors has started to cool down. Een Diana Taurasi recently hugged and laughed alongside Clark on their June 30th contest.