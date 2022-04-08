“Magic Johnson got Kareem Abdul-Jabbar the paper and a hot dog every morning”: Jackie MacMullan talks about Lakers guard wanting to earn Kareem’s respect

Magic Johnson was a people pleaser according to Jackie MacMullan, and even got Kareem Abdul-Jabbar anything he needed in the morning.

When casting the right actor to play Magic Johnson on the new HBO original series ‘Winning Time’, the people involved knew one thing: they had to get someone who emulated Magic’s smile. That cheek-to-cheek, charismatic smile was everything anyone needed to know about the eventual five time NBA champion.

Comparing Magic Johnson to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was like comparing two polar opposites. While both had one thing in common and that being basketball excellence, the two couldn’t have been dissimilar in terms of personalities.

Magic needed the spotlight and wanted everybody to like him whereas Kareem would happily play second fiddle to his point guard in the media if it meant he wasn’t going to have to constantly do interviews.

He was also not exactly the friendliest person when it came to embracing his fans. Lakers fans are usually quite hardcore and getting turned away from a disinterested Kareem for an autograph was something they would have to get used to.

Magic Johnson tried to earn Kareem’s respect when with the Lakers.

By the time Magic Johnson made it to the league, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had already been a Los Angeles Laker for years. He was an established veteran due to his championship and MVP status who people respected but didn’t like all too much.

So, being a rookie, Magic knew he wanted to get on his vet’s good side. Being the people pleaser and positive force that he was, he continually tried to be nice to Kareem. According to Jackie MacMullan on The Ringer, Earvin would go as far as to bring him his morning paper and hot dog all throughout his rookie season.

His rookie duties probably subsided when he led the Lakers to a championship and won Finals MVP his rookie season in 1980 however. That’s beside the point however as many forget both Magic and Kareem were as different as Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal in certain ways.

However, they never let their different personalities clash with one other. Magic had the spotlight and Kareem had his solitude. A win-win. a win-win that resulted in 5 championships over a single decade.