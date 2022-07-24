Magic Johnson got sued for dismissing “Red Vine Squeezing” flight attendant after she made $25,000-75,000 in bonuses

Magic Johnson might have a flashy smile, but underneath that demeanor is a guy who is a vilifier. He once fired a flight attendant….

Magic Johnson might be among the game’s greatest players. He won five championships, and various MVP awards, and has a list of accomplishments that firmly place him amongst the game’s best.

However, he is still a human being. And a human being has his flaws. Magic’s biggest flaw is perhaps that he is a stickler. He likes things in a certain way and if he doesn’t get them, it becomes a problem.

This was apparent in his time in LA, his successful businessman phase in the 90s, and throughout the mid-2000s. But what we don’t know is that Magic’s nitpicky behavior was often a result of a bad temperament.

On one occasion, he was so frustrated that he fired a flight attendant, for being tardy! The stewardess did not take it nicely and she wanted to sue him.

Magic Johnson gets sued for age discrimination by a stewardess

Of course, the stewardess would be angry. As the story goes Magic Johnson was extremely particular about the things he wanted in his flight.

From pre-squeezed red vines to ham and turkey sandwiches, the Lakers legend was very nit-picky. He even wanted the flight attendant to clean the cabin before he boarded the plane.

But she was getting rewarded, handsomely. In 2010, she made between$25,000 to $75,000 in bonuses. So, where did things go south?

The flight attendant, Lanita Thomas, injured her wrist and was absent from duty for a few months, a substantially younger flight attendant took her place.

After her return, Magic showed a cold side, and his treatment of her changed in a subtle manner. And on September 6th, 2010 he fired her for being seven minutes late.

The case was later dismissed and both parties reached an undisclosed settlement. Stories like this prove that Magic was and is not the samaritan that we think he is.

While on a grander scale he might be benevolent, in day-to-day life, he might be a pain to deal with.

