Magic Johnson has a song dedicated to him by $140 million artist’s rock band from their 1989 album

Rock band “Red Hot Chili Peppers”, who were formed in the 1980s, were avid fans of Magic Johnson and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Magic Johnson is one of the most celebrated athletes in NBA history. Several analysts even believed that Magic, along with rival Larry Bird, revived the NBA in the 1980s.

Johnson, regarded as the most prolific point guard in league history, was the leader of the Showtime Lakers. Since his addition to the squad, Dr. Jerry Buss’ franchise managed to win 5 titles, with Earvin winning 3 regular season MVPs and 2 Finals MVPs.

By age 31, Johnson was a 12-time All-Star, 10-time All-NBA Team member, 4-time assists champ, 2-time steals champ, and had already solidified his legacy as one of the greatest ever to represent the Purple & Gold.

Also Read: Magic Johnson, who has a $620 million net worth, once contemplated suicide

Now, fans of the Lakers absolutely loved Magic for his charisma. In fact, an American rock band was so fond of Johnson that they dedicated a song to him.

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Magic Johnson” has almost 3 million plays on Spotify

Red Hot Chili Peppers are one of the most popular American rock bands. Former in the early 1980s, the band comprised vocalist Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith and guitarist John Frusciante, all of whom were avid Johnson and Los Angeles Lakers supporters.

$140 million-worth Anthony Kiedis and co. have dropped several mentions of the Showtime Lakers in many songs of theirs. However, one track, in particular, was completely dedicated to the 6-foot-9 point guard.

The fourth track of the band’s fourth studio album Mother’s Milk, “Magic Johnson”, majorly gushed about the star’s impressive style of play. The song also featured the likes of Byron Scott, A.C. Green, James Worthy, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Having over 2,890,000 plays on Spotify, it has been played by LAL on several occasions.

Truly, Magic Johnson had a massive fan following with people being inspired by his swag and charm on the court as well as off the court.

Also Read: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar compared the decision of Magic Johnson returning at 36 y/o to biblical figure ‘Methuselah’