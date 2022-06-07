“Magic Johnson offered $1 Million to get LeBron James in the dunk contest”: When the King responded to the Lakers legend throwing down the gauntlet in the All-Star game

Magic Johnson once encouraged Heat forward LeBron James to enter the Slam Dunk Contest, dangling a $1 million cash prize as an incentive.

Earvin “Magic” Johnson Jr. would go on to become one of the sports’ most renowned personalities. The Lakers great is a pillar of NBA history, having won five titles and three NBA Finals MVPs.

Johnson had a terrific basketball career, but he has also thrived in many beneficial activities off the court. As of 2022, the 60-year-old entrepreneur is estimated to be worth around $620 million.

Who else is Googling “Magic Johnson net worth” after tonight’s @winningtimehbo? pic.twitter.com/x2TjyQYwoP — Tim Agne (@timagne) April 11, 2022

Magic Johnson once offered $1 million to LeBron James to compete in a dunk contest

LeBron is widely recognized as one of the NBA’s top dunkers, if not the best, yet unlike Hall of Famers Michael Jordan, Julius Erving, Dominique Wilkins, and Clyde Drexler, he has never competed in the dunk contest.

James made headlines for his thrilling dunking exhibitions during Heat layup drills. It’s entertaining to witness the league’s best player display his athleticism, and it has been refreshing to see LeBron just have fun.

RT all NBA, NFL, MLB & NHL players that want to see @KingJames in the dunk contest! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 6, 2013

Magic stated on ESPN that he would pay James $1 million if he participated in the NBA’s annual All-Star Weekend showcase.

I offered $1 Million to get @KingJames in the dunk contest and the pot is growing…@KDTrey5 @RealMikeWilbon @SkipBayless are chipping in! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 5, 2013

“I’m going to put up a million dollars,” Johnson remarked on Friday night’s programme. “LeBron, please enter the dunk contest for a million dollars. I attend every year and hope to see you there. The winner will receive a million dollars.” “I don’t have an answer yet,” James told Salters before the Miami Heat’s Sunday afternoon game against the New York Knicks. However, the three-time league MVP informed Salters that he had considered participation. “Every year, I think about it.” James said.

Throughout his career, LeBron James has shown interest in competing in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star Weekend, but injuries have stopped him from doing so.