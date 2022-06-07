Basketball

“Magic Johnson offered $1 Million to get LeBron James in the dunk contest”: When the King responded to the Lakers legend throwing down the gauntlet in the All-Star game

Magic Johnson once encouraged Heat forward LeBron James to enter the Slam Dunk Contest, dangling a $1 million cash prize as an incentive.
Hemanth Amar

Previous Article
"Cardiff feels like my second home": Marnus Labuschagne thanks Glamorgan for another County Championship season
Next Article
So thankful to all my fans who have made us the largest launch day" - Former WWE star earns $20K on her first day on her exclusive content website
NBA Latest Post
"So the Lakers have a 12-year old to trade": Patrick Beverley takes a hilarious jibe at the purple and gold for having no 1st round pick until 2027
“So the Lakers have a 12-year old to trade”: Patrick Beverley takes a hilarious jibe at the purple and gold for having no 1st round pick until 2027

Veteran point guard Patrick Beverley takes a hilarious dig at the Lakers ahead of the…