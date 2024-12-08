Magic Johnson Partners with $60 Billion Worth Shopping Giant, Grants 100 Underserved Kids’ Wishes Ahead of Christmas

NBA legend Magic Johnson became Santa Claus for 100 under-resourced kids from Southern Los Angeles and helped ring early Christmas bells for them. The 65-year-old is well known for his philanthropic work. He recently partnered with Target through the Magic Johnson Foundation to give these 100 kids a chance to get everything they want this festive season from a Target outlet.

Magic also attended the event and met the kids as well as the staff members at Target. He posted a clip from his visit to Target which showed the NBA legend spending some quality time with the kids and signing items for them.

Magic captioned his post, “This morning, the Magic Johnson Foundation (MJF) and Target came together to create an unforgettable experience for over 100 under resourced kids in South Los Angeles.” He stated how every child who attended the event had the option to pick whatever they wanted on this special shopping trip.

Kids were seen strolling around with their carts full of everything from their wish list. The NBA legend also thanked Target for partnering with his foundation for a special cause. He wrote, “A big thank you to all of Target’s leadership team and the fantastic staff at the Target store on Obama and La Cienega for helping bring this event to life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Earvin “Magic” Johnson (@magicjohnson)



Magic has always been involved in philanthropic work. The billionaire believes in using his influence and wealth to impact the lives of as many people as he can. He is widely respected for the same. Magic recently took up another charitable work with which he aims to send kids to college.

Magic Johnson auctions off custom sneakers

The Washington Commanders, which is owned by Magic, participated in the My Cause, My Cleats campaign. For this campaign, players, coaches, and owners created custom shoes to raise awareness for their respective initiatives. Magic took his sneakers and partnered with ScholarCHIPS, ‘CHIPS’ in their name stands for children of incarcerated parents.

Magic auctioned off his sneakers to help the organization reach out to more kids in need. The founder of ScholarCHIPS, Yasmine Arrington, said, “We are very grateful to Magic Johnson for his generosity, and we are really going to try to hustle to make sure students have their scholarships and book awards.”

All the proceeds from the sale of the sneakers will go to the non-profit. Arrington’s goal is to raise at least a million dollars to help put kids into colleges.