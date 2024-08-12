Magic Johnson Praises France For Putting Up a Fight, Congratulates Team USA on 8th Straight Gold Medal

Team USA won gold in both men’s and women’s basketball divisions, beating France in the Olympic finals. A 67-66 win that may have been too close for comfort, the US women’s squad eventually managed to come out on top. Winning their 8th straight gold medal, Magic Johnson congratulates them while also praising France’s efforts.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend went to X to give France their flowers after their commendable efforts in the Olympic finals.

“This women’s game was the most exciting gold medal women’s game I’ve ever seen – what a finish!! France gave our women everything they had and should be proud of the way they played, but I’m so happy for team USA for securing their eight straight gold medal and remaining undefeated!”

The finals between the US and France could’ve gone either way. Winning by a one-point margin, France came very close to ending the Team USA women’s squad’s winning streak of seven.

Gabby Williams led the French national team in scoring, finishing the game with 19 points. She found quite a lot of help from her teammates who scored crucial baskets throughout the game but unfortunately came up short.

The women’s national team for France really gave it their all on the floor, something Magic credited them for as well. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to take down A’ja Wilson and the US Olympic squad.

Wilson led the team in scoring, pouring 21 points in the Olympic finals. She also paired her 21-point performance with 13 rebounds, 4 blocks and 1 steal. Kelsey Plum and Kahleah Cooper too poured in 12 points each while coming off the bench.

This win in the Olympics marked the women’s team’s 8th straight win, making this squad undefeated and also starting an argument for the greatest dynasty on an international stage.

And it wasn’t just Magic who congratulated the women’s squad on their impressive win. Even former President of the United States, Barack Obama went on X to give the women’s squad their flowers.

“What a game! Eight Olympic gold medals in a row – congrats to the women’s @usabasketball team on an incredible win!”

Hopefully, next time fans may get to see Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese suiting up for Team USA since their absence was highly speculated, making it their 9th win in a row.