Magic Johnson Sends an Open Invite to 16-Year-Old Quincy Wilson For Commanders’ Game

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson invited High School athletics prospect, Quincy Wilson, to watch the Washington Commanders this season. Wilson has been breaking records and making waves on the track field and it seems as if he’s caught the attention of the five-time NBA champion.

Buck, also a minority owner of the Washington Commanders, wanted the young track star to join him in his suite to watch the Commanders play for the entire season. And not just Wilson but his entire family was extended an invite as well. Taking to X, Magic wrote, “I would love to invite @QuincyWilson5 and his family to sit in the suite with me and watch the Commanders play this season!”

I would love to invite @QuincyWilson5 and his family to sit in the suite with me and watch the Commanders play this season! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 26, 2024

At just 16 years of age, Quincy Wilson is making a name for himself around the globe and setting world records. Quincy Wilson from the Bullis School outside of Washington DC, recently set a world record for the 400-meter indoor dash for the under-18 category in March 2024. He followed that up with another record for the under-18 category of the 400-meter dash outdoors. Magic didn’t fail to notice this feat and wrote on X,

“Quincy Wilson was just shy of making the USA Olympic team this year at only 16 years old! Even in defeat he took the track world by storm breaking two under-18 world records in the 400M! He ran a 44.66 in the first round then broke his own record in the semifinals running a 44.59. @QuincyWilson5”

The official NFL season will kick off on September 6 but the preseason will start a month early on August 9. As for the Washington Commanders, the team will be playing the New York Jets in the first preseason week. Johnson’s invite on X(formerly Twitter) was accepted within minutes by the 16-year-old athlete. Quincy retweeted Magic Johnson’s initial message with his own response.

“I would love to!!! #DMV”

The Commanders will play the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots in the following preseason week games. But their first official game of the season is scheduled on September 8, when the Commanders travel to Tampa to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As for their first home game, the Commanders will host the New York Giants on September 15.

With Magic Johnson’s extended invite, it seems as if Quincy Wilson will be joining the Lakers legend when the Washington Commanders host the New York Giants for the first time this season.

Let’s see if the Commanders come out with a win while having a future track star in attendance along with the minority owner of the team.