“Magic Johnson should have been Michael Jordan before Michael Jordan”: When the rising Bulls star unknowingly drove a wedge between him and the Showtime Laker

Magic Johnson was already the face of the league when Michael Jordan entered the NBA. Yet he did not have his own signature shoe.

Magic was already a bonafide superstar in the NBA. Winning a Finals MVP in your rookie year and taking home the ROTY, among other things established Earvin’s credentials.

So, what happens when a young star comes out guns blazing? His own shoe, in his rookie year. You take notice. You ask your brand why you do not have your own shoe.

Magic Johnson did exactly that. He was Converse’s biggest athlete and yet did not have his own shoe and was not as revered by the league as Jordan to boot.

Magic Johnson orchestrated a freezeout and shunned Michael Jordan

As the leader of the league, what can you do to show your dominance and assert authority? You teach Michael Jordan a lesson.

MJ naturally was ascending the NBA ladder, quick. He was selected for the all-star team in his first year and it did not go as expected.

Not a single player passed to Jordan during the game and he shot an abysmal 2/9 from the field. Later Michael was quoted saying “I didn’t even know. I was too immature to know it was happening.”

George Gervin said after the game, “Michael is a rookie and he has a lot to learn. Just like we all did.”

The message was loud and clear, earn your place before you become big, and that the league has rules.

It is popularly believed that the freezeout was started by Isiah Thomas, however, Magic was the key instigator. He believed that he should have been Michael Jordan before Michael Jordan.

Magic Johnson’s tell-all documentary will reveal everything. “They Call Me Magic!” airs on Apple TV on 04/22.