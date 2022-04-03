Basketball

“Magic Johnson should have been Michael Jordan before Michael Jordan”: When the rising Bulls star unknowingly drove a wedge between him and the Showtime Laker

"Magic Johnson should have been Michael Jordan before Michael Jordan": When the rising Bulls star unknowingly drove a wedge between him and the Showtime Laker
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
Is Jonny Bairstow playing tonight: Is Jonny Bairstow available for IPL 2022 match vs CSK?
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Magic Johnson should have been Michael Jordan before Michael Jordan": When the rising Bulls star unknowingly drove a wedge between him and the Showtime Laker
“Magic Johnson should have been Michael Jordan before Michael Jordan”: When the rising Bulls star unknowingly drove a wedge between him and the Showtime Laker

Magic Johnson was already the face of the league when Michael Jordan entered the NBA.…