Magic Johnson was recently in Sao Paolo, Brazil for the Banco XP event where he had the pleasure of meeting the Brazilian basketball royalty, Hortência Marcari. The Brazilian basketball legend shared a picture with the Lakers legend on Instagram and he responded with a special note for the 64-year-old.

Marcari captioned the post, “”One hall of fame to another” palavras dele @magicjohnson.” People in the comment section also showed love to the two legends with the official NBA Brasil page also commenting, “Duas LENDAS!” which translates to English for “Two LEGENDS!” The NBA legend later reposted her picture on his Instagram story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hortência Marcari (@hortenciamarcari)



Magic listed out some of her accomplishments to honor the Brazilian legend. He captioned the story, “I had the honor of meeting Hortência yesterday, the highest scorer in the history of the Brazilian women’s basketball team and Olympic silver medalist.” Marcari is one of the pioneers in the sport of basketball in her country.

Magic Johnson and Hortecîa Marcari ran into each other in Brazil! pic.twitter.com/pwe9QefCaw — Ballerz Worldwide (@ballaznba) September 1, 2024

Often referred to as The Queen, she is widely regarded as one of the best basketball players ever in the country. She is also credited for popularizing the sport among females in her country. Marcari won a gold medal in the 1994 World Championship in Australia and bagged a silver medal in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

In 2002, Marcari was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. She was also inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2005 and the FIBA Hall of Fame in 2007.

Because Magic has built an empire of over $1.2 billion he has the opportunity to take part in several business conferences across the world and meet some of the best people.