“Make LaMelo Ball an All-Star already!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Hornets star hits an incredibly clutch shot to put his team ahead vs Bucks

NBA Twitter reacts as LaMelo Ball sinks a key shot to put the Hornets ahead with mere seconds remaining in the game

LaMelo Ball just can’t stop doing it to the Bucks, can he?

This man is certainly a confident player in general. However, against the reigning champions, he becomes almost unbelievably clutch in his shooting.

Don’t believe us? Well then take a look at what he did during their game in Milwaukee.

Even when the team played Milwaukee in Charlotte prior to this game, Ball made key shots in important moments to put the Giannis-led team into a very difficult position. And during the one that the Hornets just played, the Ball brother did it again. And as you’d expect, NBA Twitter just can’t believe it.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

NBA Twitter cries out to make LaMelo Ball an NBA All-Star after he hits a clutch, leaning floater to put the Hornets ahead

We won’t lie, this shot was a pretty difficult one to make. Yes, it was a floater, something LaMelo Ball has been good at since a young age. Even with that being said though, the player deserves all the credit in the world here.

Oh, we’re sorry, we forgot to show you the shot in question completely. Here you go.

You see what we mean? Magnificent, right? NBA Twitter sure did.

The Hornets announcer reacting to that shot:pic.twitter.com/tn1D1T4YyU — George Coulouras (@georgecoulouras) January 11, 2022

All star him — WESTG0AT🐐 (@CERTIFIED0LAND0) January 11, 2022

Them announcers fucking love their job 🤣 — Happy Westbrook Fan (21-20) (@OfficalWestgoat) January 11, 2022

SAY IT WITH ME: I BELIEVE IN LAMELOS FLOATER #NBAAllStar #LameloBall — BigBorregoBrand (@BigBorregoBrand) January 11, 2022

The Hornets would eventually go on to win with a score of 99-103. And frankly, it is a victory the team should be more than proud of.

These were the reigning champions, after all.

