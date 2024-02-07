“Make That $10,000”: Grizzlies Legend Zach Randolph Gave Memphis Rookie ‘Shocking’ Welcome to the NBA Moment

Aside from fame, getting drafted into the NBA also guarantees players a chance to get face-to-face with their idols. Former NBA player DeMarre Carroll experienced this firsthand when he was served his first ‘Welcome to the NBA’ moment by veteran player Zach Randolph when he was a rookie in 2023. In a podcast appearance on Thanasis Antetokounmpo’s show AntetokounBros TV, Carroll revealed the generosity that was bestowed upon him by Randolph when he was a rookie.

This was, in fact, one of the most shocking moments Carroll experienced since getting drafted into the league. Carroll recalled Randolph telling him to get some Nike Air Force Ones by offering him $ 7,000-$ 8,000 bills. The amount offered by Randolph was way more than the money required to buy Air Force Ones.

Getting such huge cash made Carroll wonder whether Randolph was testing him for something. Nevertheless, the Memphis Grizzlies rookie bought 10 pairs of Air Force Ones and was left with $6000 change. However, when he tried returning the remaining money to Randolph, the Grizzlies veteran stopped him from doing so. Instead, Z-Bo handed Carroll another $4000 to make the amount $10,000 in total.

Describing this experience, Carroll said,

“He [Zach Randolph] pulled out another $4000 and was like ‘Huh make that $10,000, here ya go. There ya go.’ I said, ‘What in the world? Where am I?'”

Carroll and Randolph played together for the Grizzlies for a season before Carroll was shifted to play for the NBA Development League Team, Dakota Wizards, for the 2010-11 season. This was perhaps one of the best moments for any rookie to experience in the NBA, being embraced and accepted by the team veterans endearingly and gracefully.

Zach Randolph at the Grizzlies was all about giving it back to the people

The former Grizzlies power forward, Zach Randolph, can perhaps be regarded as one of the league’s kindest and most charitable celebrities. Throughout his time with the Grizzlies, Randolph would spend his moments giving back to the people and doing charitable actions for the community.

For example, when Randolph heard about people freezing to death during winter, he pledged $20,000 to Memphis Light, Gas, and Water to cover unpaid utility payments. He continued doing this every winter during his time with the franchise.

One of the main reasons behind Randolph’s charitable nature was related to his difficult upbringing while growing up. He also credited his late mother, giving reason behind his charitable drives, “It makes me think of my mother. She’s here with me in spirit, and I know she’s smiling because this is what she wants me doing.”

Recalling his early days of struggle to ESPN, the former Grizzlies forward said, “I’m used to that. I know about that. I come from that. I can relate to it.” Randolph takes extreme pride in helping the poor and also teamed with shooting guard Tony Allen to take 200 kids on a shopping spree at Toys R Us.

Randolph’s charitable work has been well-recognized by the Grizzlies franchise and the city of Memphis. He is the first player in the franchise’s history to have his #50 jersey retired by the Grizzlies in 2021.