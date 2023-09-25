Making $16,000,000 Bank, Highest-Paid NBA Coach Gregg Popovich Still Earns Less Than Bill Belichick and His Broncos Rival

Gregg Popovich is not a man any basketball team can afford to hire as their head coach. Among all the head coaches in the NBA, he makes, by far, the highest, with over $16,000,000 in yearly salaries. This beats out the second-highest candidate in the Pistons’ Monty Williams by approximately $3 million, as per the Boardroom. However, while Greg Popovich is paid a lot of money, he still remains no match for the Patriots’ Bill Belichick and Broncos’ Sean Payton. In fact, the NFL coaches edge him out by quite a margin, as revealed by the Boardroom on Instagram.

The last few years have not been the greatest for Coach Pop. However, that hasn’t stopped him from marking achievements in the NBA. The man has been the head coach of the Spurs for 27 years now. And to show for it, he is now the winningest NBA coach of all time, with a total of 1,366 wins over the course of his career. This beats out the second-placed Don Nelson (1,335) by 31 wins.

A great achievement for the mastermind of the San Antonio Spurs dynasty.

Gregg Popovich’s salary pales in comparison to NFL coaches

People across the globe likely dream of earning a salary close to that of Gregg Popovich’s annual income from the NBA. After all, along with Monty Williams, he stands as the only NBA head coach to earn over $10,000,000 per annum. Yet, as cruel as it may seem, his salary remains far away from the top two head coaches’ salaries in the NFL.

As per the Instagram post above, Bill Belichick ($20 million), and Sean Payton ($18 million) earn significantly higher than Popovich. However, to be fair here, Belichick has coached for a whopping 49 years and counting in the NFL. And while Sean Payton’s tally isn’t nearly as high as that, he has coached 24 seasons, pretty close to Pop’s 27.

Additionally, the NFL tends to bring in quite a bit more revenue than the NBA. So, admittedly, it would only make sense for it’s most loyal employees to be paid a lot more than those of the basketball league. That being said, Popovich isn’t exactly living on chump change either.

Popovich loves to splurge on team dinners

Popovich seems to love food more than most people on the planet. So much so, that ESPN once reported that he loves to spend big whenever he goes out to eat. More specifically, millions in bills and four figures in tips. The following is what the report revealed:

“He’s patronized the finest restaurants, spent millions of dollars, left countless four-figure tips, turned himself into a first-order oenophile…‘”

As mentioned prior, Pop spends an awful lot on food. The following is what Don Nelson said on the matter, as per CNBC.

“He’s spent more on wine and dinners than my whole salary.”

Coach Pop is hardly the type you’d call a penny pincher, it seems.