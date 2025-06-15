Bill Belichick vs. Deion Sanders: CFB Expert Pushes UNC to Do Better Than Colorado’s 4-8 Finish in 2023 Season

Before last season’s 9–4 turnaround, many seemed to forget that Deion Sanders and his Colorado squad ended their first year with a disappointing 4–8 record. Since then, Coach Prime has made significant progress with the Buffaloes, and expectations are even higher heading into his third year. But things will look very different for Bill Belichick, who is stepping into the world of college football for the first time in nearly four decades after an illustrious NFL career.

Belichick takes over at NC State while Sanders continues to build at Colorado. Although they aren’t in the same conference and won’t face each other on the field, there’s still a compelling coaching showdown between the two this season, just not in the way fans might expect.

According to analyst RJ Young, the real competition will be to see which coach sticks it out in college football longer. Both will aim to win games, reach the playoffs, and rebuild their respective programs. But as Young points out, success at this level doesn’t come quickly. Changing a culture takes time.

That’s why he believes Deion has the edge. Why? Because “It doesn’t seem like Prime is getting tired of it.”

“Prime has a lot of data to show. He likes what he’s doing, and he’s good at it. That’s good to ensure you keep doing it. He did it at Jackson State. He’s doing it at Colorado and now without one of his sons. He wants to make college football playoffs.”

Belichick, on the other hand, brings the same high ambitions—playoff appearances, a winning culture, and national relevance. But Young questions whether the veteran coach will have the patience to endure the slow grind of college football, especially if success doesn’t come early.

“But I’m sure Bill Belichick wants nothing less. But how hard is it going to be? I’m going to compare him to Deion. If they go better than 4-8, I’m going to call it a really good year for North Carolina.”

For that reason, he isn’t setting a high bar for Belichick’s first year at North Carolina. If the Tar Heels win slightly more games than Colorado won under Deion, Young says that alone should be considered a success.

That’s why RJ Young views Belichick’s move to North Carolina as something of an experiment. The eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach seems determined to prove he can make a name for himself at the college level as well.

But Young believes there will come a time when the former Patriots head coach begins to question the decision, especially taking on such a challenge in his 70s. The grind of college football, with its endless recruiting cycles and constant change, may eventually wear on him.

What’s more, Bill Belichick isn’t accustomed to the kind of media frenzy currently surrounding Chapel Hill. Much like Coach Prime, he’s attracting plenty of headlines right out of the gate—but not all of them are flattering. And unlike Sanders, who thrives in the spotlight, Belichick may quickly grow weary of the noise and the attention that comes with the college game.