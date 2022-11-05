Malika Andrews, Who Comes From a Jewish Heritage, Revealed She Suffered From Anorexia and Bulimia

Jul 6, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; ESPN sideline reporter Malika Andrews before game one of the 2021NBA Finals between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Malika Andrews has become a household when it comes to sports presenters across the United States. She’s established herself as a top reporter amongst her peers and she’s done so in an extremely short time span. It was only in 2017 that she graduated from the University of Portland after having studied communications.

Adrian Wojnarowski was made familiar with Andrews’s work when he visited the university in 2016 to interview Terry Porter, the then basketball coach of the team. She was the editor in chief of the college paper and when the two would bump into each other a year later, Woj would tell her that he already knew about her and was impressed.

Fast-forward to today and Andrews has a show all to herself as she’s the current host of NBA Today on ESPN. However, her rise to fame should take away the hardships she had to face on her way to the top.

Malika Andrews reveals how she suffered from eating disorders growing

The New York Post did a great piece on Malika Andrews and how she rose up the ranks to get to where she is today. One of the things Andrews opened up about here was her tumultuous relationship with moderating her food intake.

“I struggled with restricting and purging,” said Malika. “It’s not really anorexia or bulimia, it’s more anorexia than bulimia,” A lot of it stemmed from the fact that she was kicked out of her middle school in 8th grade, leading to her going down this path.

At the age of 14, she realized that there was something wrong and thus, asked her mother, who is of Jewish heritage, for help. They would send her to a boarding school in Utah where she found her love for education once again, eventually graduating a year earlier than expected.

Malika Andrews and Stephen A. Smith went head to head following Ime Udoka’s scandal

Malika Andrews has reached a point in her career where she can go toe-to-toe with sports analysis veterans such as Stephen A. Smith on national television. This is exactly what happened when she called into First Take a month ago and lambasted him for his take on Udoka.

Of course, being the smooth-talking commentator that he is, Smith had more than just a few words for her. However, it goes to show how in less than half a decade, Malika went from having just graduated to being a focal point of ESPN’s sports coverage.

