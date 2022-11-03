“Did Ime Udoka S*xually Assault Someone?!”: Fans Voice Their Hate For Malika Andrews Apart After Her Badgering of Nets HC

It feels like the Ime Udoka-Celtics controversy had just ended before it was brought right back into the spotlight. You see, the Nets recently fired former head coach Steve Nash, after Brooklyn’s abysmal start to the season.

When it first happened, there was a high amount of speculation about who may be hired in his place, with countless fans pointing to Ime Udoka as the likeliest choice. And indeed, that’s the choice the Nets made.

Since the hiring, many have questioned whether Udoka has what it takes to weather a stormy locker room that contains Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Ben Simmons. But Malika Andrews… well she had a different question in mind. And it’s one that fans have, quite evidently, grown absolutely sick of.

Malika Andrews questions the accountability of Ime Udoka towards women after Nets’ hiring

Malika Andrews is one of those in NBA media that does her research, and then takes up a strong stance on any serious happenings within the NBA community. And in many ways, that’s what made her a great presence on the many shows within the ESPN network.

In a similar sense, Malika had a lot to say about the Ime Udoka situation when it first happened. But, while the rest of the world has moved on, it appears she just can’t get herself to do so.

Once news of Ime Udoka’s hiring by the Nets broke, these were her comments on the matter.

Frankly, it isn’t a stance that immediately jumps out as heinous. However, once the timeframe and the aggressive nature of her statement are considered, opinions on her words can become negative very quickly.

And they sure did for the NBA community.

How did Twitter react to Malika Andrews bringing up Ime Udoka’s Celtics controversy yet again?

As you can imagine, the NBA community did not take kindly to Malika Andrews’s words.

Here are just some of the tweets put out in the wake of this controversy.

Did Ime Udoka Seggsually assault someone, Malika??? Calm down, let the man live already — Meloismybabbydaddy (@Melobabbydaddy) November 3, 2022

Please get rid of Malika Andrews. If you want a person of color please choose someone else. We don’t like her at all. I turn off the tv when I see her face. Respectfully @espn — KT (@ImbackKT) November 3, 2022

Malika Andrews is being deliberately vague when commenting on the Ime Udoka scandal without all the facts, yet her “few are beyond redemption” remark implies tht his behavior was far more egregious than what was reported in an effort to shape public opinion. That’s irresponsible. — Dark Gable (@DarkGable198) November 2, 2022

@malika_andrews I’m disappointed in you & your crew. Today my last day watching your show. — Red EYE Jedi (@RizSoAquatic) November 3, 2022

Get out ya feelings @malika_andrews you making the udoka story too personal — Ring Leader Set it off,Rap Derek Jeter (@3LMthree) November 3, 2022

It’s going to be a long, long time before Malika recovers from this one.

