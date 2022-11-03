HomeSearch

“Did Ime Udoka S*xually Assault Someone?!”: Fans Voice Their Hate For Malika Andrews Apart After Her Badgering of Nets HC

Tonoy Sengupta
|Thu Nov 03 2022

"Did Ime Udoka S*xually Assault Someone?!": Fans Voice Their Hate For Malika Andrews Apart After Her Badgering of Nets HC

Ime Udoka and Malika Andrews

Credits: USA Today

It feels like the Ime Udoka-Celtics controversy had just ended before it was brought right back into the spotlight. You see, the Nets recently fired former head coach Steve Nash, after Brooklyn’s abysmal start to the season.

When it first happened, there was a high amount of speculation about who may be hired in his place, with countless fans pointing to Ime Udoka as the likeliest choice. And indeed, that’s the choice the Nets made.

Since the hiring, many have questioned whether Udoka has what it takes to weather a stormy locker room that contains Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Ben Simmons. But Malika Andrews… well she had a different question in mind. And it’s one that fans have, quite evidently, grown absolutely sick of.

Also Read: LeBron James, Like Kyrie Irving, Once Shared Derogatory Antisemitic Lyrics In Hopes of Complimenting The Jewish Community

 

Malika Andrews questions the accountability of Ime Udoka towards women after Nets’ hiring

Malika Andrews is one of those in NBA media that does her research, and then takes up a strong stance on any serious happenings within the NBA community. And in many ways, that’s what made her a great presence on the many shows within the ESPN network.

In a similar sense, Malika had a lot to say about the Ime Udoka situation when it first happened. But, while the rest of the world has moved on, it appears she just can’t get herself to do so.

Once news of Ime Udoka’s hiring by the Nets broke, these were her comments on the matter.

Frankly, it isn’t a stance that immediately jumps out as heinous. However, once the timeframe and the aggressive nature of her statement are considered, opinions on her words can become negative very quickly.

And they sure did for the NBA community.

 

How did Twitter react to Malika Andrews bringing up Ime Udoka’s Celtics controversy yet again?

As you can imagine, the NBA community did not take kindly to Malika Andrews’s words.

Here are just some of the tweets put out in the wake of this controversy.

It’s going to be a long, long time before Malika recovers from this one.

Also Read: Did Kyrie Irving Apologize? Fans And Reporters Alike Left Flabbergasted as Nets man Doubles Down on Antisemitic Statement

About the author
Tonoy Sengupta

Tonoy Sengupta

Tonoy Sengupta is an Editor for NBA content at The SportsRush. Coming from an athletically inclined family, he has been surrounded by sports ever since he was 4 years old. But, while initially pouring all his time into Football (soccer), at 14, Tonoy discovered basketball through the countless highlights of Stephen Curry humiliating players from Curry Land. And just like that, a fiery passion for the game was ignited within Tonoy. And soon after, he decided to become a student of journalism, graduating in 2022, and choosing sports as his area of interest. Today, you can find him spending 99% of his time browsing through every type of content on every team in the NBA, before uncorking everything he has found to the world. In the 1% of his time he isn't doing this, you can find him playing Basketball, Football, Volleyball, or practically any other sport he has had the opportunity to learn.

Read more from Tonoy Sengupta