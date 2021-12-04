“Marcus Smart for the Slam Dunk contest, Rudy Gobert should go to sleep and not wake up again.”: NBA Twitter puts Utah Big man on toaster as he gets posterized by the Celtics guard

Utah Jazz hosted Boston Celtics with their big man Rudy Gobert looking for a big defensive game as he has fallen to second place in the DPOY odds first time this season.

The Boston Celtics coming off of a momentum-shifting win over the Philadelphia 76ers visited Utah Jazz with a much better record (14-7) in Western Conference than the Boston have in the East (12-10).

The Utah Jazz enjoyed a long rest since their last game vs the Portland Trail Blazers. They were on a run with two big blowout wins. First, when they hosted the Pelicans and then the Blazers, both the games they won by 22 points.

Tonight, they hosted the Boston Celtics. The Celtics weren’t quite as dominant as the Jazz were in their last contest, winning it 88-87 over a shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers team.

This game again looked like it’ll be high scoring game since the start. As the intensity with which both teams were playing was going off the roof. Marcus Smart gave the Celtics some vigor with a dunk over Rudy Gobert.

Marcus Smart posterized Rudy Gobert

With Jaylen Brown out of the starting lineup again, the C’s starters had a little more to do again. They certainly need something to get going which they got when their 6’3 point guard Marcus Smart posterized the 7’1, 3-time Defensive Player of the Year.

Marcus Smart on Gobert’s head 😨 pic.twitter.com/4LaLiu79Gr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 4, 2021

And the few C’s fans in the game as well as on Twitter went berserk.

MARCUS SMART FOR THE SLAM DUNK CONTEST pic.twitter.com/6V5WzWTTmf — arri 👨🏽‍🍳 (@chefboyarri) December 4, 2021

Marcus Smart should play with a cape — Chris (@reddishbarnes) December 4, 2021

FUCK OUTTA HERE MARCUS SMART!!!!! — Irvin Ruiz (@Holy_Geezus) December 4, 2021

nah marcus smart needa chill — sasuke uchiha (@_vattymillss) December 4, 2021

Rudy Gobert should go to sleep and not wake up again — Parlay Papi (@FreeLocks69) December 4, 2021

People even brought up some other posters on Gobert this season.

I’m sorry but he already has a father! pic.twitter.com/JWNkjSm78k — Terance Mann Brasil 🇧🇷 (11-11) (@BrasilTerance) December 4, 2021

Come on guys! One will get dunked on if he lives under the rim.

The Celtics lost this high-scoring game 137-130, they were in the contest from start to end and will look to carry this free-flowing offense forward. They’d surely look to do better defensively.