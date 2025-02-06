Grizzlies Trade Rumors: Former DPOY on the Market as Memphis Side Faces Tough Financial Decisions

Dec 29, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) fights for a loose ball against Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart (36) and forward Santi Aldama (7) during the third quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Memphis Grizzlies have bounced back from their disastrous 2023-24 season in tremendous fashion. They are currently the second seed in the Western Conference with a 35-16 record and are 9-1 in their last 10 games. Although they have found success with their roster, they may have to trade an integral figure and have placed former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart on the trade market.

Smart has been a key veteran presence for this surging Grizzlies team. However, his $21.5M salary has serious financial implications for the team, forcing them to put him on the market. Many teams have already expressed interest in the 30-year-old point guard. SNY reporter Ian Begley reports,

“Several teams have talked to the Grizzlies about deals involving veteran point guard Marcus Smart. Those talks will likely continue into Thursday.”

He further explains the 11-year veteran’s pay over the next season takes a significant portion of the team’s cap space and contributes to their desire to let him go, saying,

“Smart, 30, is under contract through next season ($21.5 million); the Grizzlies have a few financial decisions to make this offseason, among them re-signing Santi Aldama.”

Memphis’ willingness to part ways with Smart showcases how much they prioritize Santi Aldama. The 6-foot-11 big man is having the best season of his career averaging 12.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. The most impressive aspect is his ability to stretch the floor connection on 37% of his three-point attempts.

There will certainly be teams in the offseason that will be eager to add Aldama’s skill set to their roster. The Grizzlies must free up as much cap space as they can, as only hours remain before the trade deadline.

Aldama has outplayed his current contract

Aldama is on one of the most team-friendly contracts in the NBA. The fourth-year pro is only earning $3.9 million this season. That number is going to easily jump to an eight-figure per year contract.

The Spaniard has tremendous chemistry alongside Jaren Jackson Jr. but is also able to emulate the same play style with the second unit. His ability to space the court and create for himself isn’t common for players of his size. Memphis loves Aldama and wants to keep him on the roster for the foreseeable future. Unfortunately, it will require trading away Marcus Smart.