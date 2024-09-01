Mark Cuban on Trading for Kyrie Irving and Initial Struggles: “You’re Nervous After Every Trade”

Kyrie Irving being acquired by the Dallas Mavericks has been one of the biggest trades in the franchise’s history. The organization had to part ways with two players–Spencer Dinwiddie & Dorian Finney-Smith–and three draft picks to add the 2016 NBA champ to their roster. Intending to win a championship at the earliest, Mark Cuban admitted being nervous after pulling off the blockbuster trade.

Advertisement

During an appearance on Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart’s Roommates Show podcast, Cuban was asked if he felt nervous after gaining Irving. As an owner, Cuban admitted to being nervous after every trade. Hence, the feeling was similar after this Mavs-Nets trade as well.

“You’re nervous after every trade. There’s no trade that I have ever done where I wasn’t like ‘oh please, please, please, please’ because you never know. Some of the deals that I have done that I thought were great deals, turned out awful and vice-versa,” Cuban admitted.

The business tycoon also proceeded to shed light on the chemistry between Luka Doncic and Kai during those handfuls of games during the 2022-2023 season. Unfortunately, as Doncic was dealing with injuries, the two didn’t spend as much time together. Hence, the team ended up falling outside the play-in spots during that campaign.

However, the 2023 Summer Camp benefitted the backcourt duo. Per Cuban, with Jason Kidd’s guidance, the two All-NBA players got along well.

“With Kai, he came in and Luka was hurt and we won 3-1 when Luka was out and then they had to try to gel and the deferred to each other too much and then our season was a lost season. So it was just like, let’s just take the summer and they did. Going into camp, they learned how to play together. J-Kidd is great at dealing with guys at that level of talent and we’re able to put it together,” Cuban revealed.

Adjusting to each other’s style of play, Doncic and Irving would go on to record a combined 59.5 points per game in the 2023-2024 regular season. The chemistry among the teammates was put on display as the two led the Mavs to a spot in the NBA Finals.

This season, the duo will aim to defend their Western Conference Finals and hope to better their performance from last year by lifting the Larry O’Brien trophy.