Mark Cuban Uses Michael Jordan’s ‘Success’ As Hornets Owner To Give LeBron James A Reality Check On Owning An NBA Team

LeBron James’ long-standing dream of playing with his son Bronny is set to come true in the upcoming season. His next big goal is to follow in Michael Jordan’s footsteps and become only the second NBA player to own a franchise. He has his sights set on buying the Las Vegas franchise, but Mark Cuban has warned him that tasting success as an owner is a lot more difficult than as a player.

During an appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, the host asked the former Mavericks majority owner for his opinion on what type of owner James would be. He pointed to Jordan’s stint as the Hornets’ owner and claimed that the four-time MVP would have to completely alter his mindset if he bought the Las Vegas team. Cuban said,

“It’s going to be a lot harder for a player. We saw Michael Jordan. Great guy, had some success, but not as much as he would’ve wanted. It’s hard because players have one mindset and then look at other players in a certain way…It’s just completely different perspective that’s hard to disconnect yourself from. It’s hard to be objective and not have your player mindset.”

Cuban claimed role players make great general managers because they understand team dynamics more than superstars like Jordan or James. His opinion is backed by the Bulls icon’s disastrous time with the Hornets.

During his 13-year stint as the franchise’s owner, they had more lottery picks than playoff appearances. They did not win a single playoff series and had the fourth-worst record in the league in that span. He sold his stake in the franchise for $3 billion, a massive return on his $275 million investment.

However, Jordan will be remembered as one of the worst owners in league history. Despite the Bulls icon’s failure, James is steadfast in his desire to own a franchise.

LeBron James wants to own the Las Vegas team

The NBA has been planning to add more teams to the league and one of the cities expected to have a new franchise is Las Vegas. According to Bloomberg, a Sin City team could cost upwards of $7 billion after factoring in the franchise fees and the cost of a new stadium. Despite the steep price, James is not deterred. When asked during a press conference why he wants the Vegas team, he said,

“It just makes sense. Obviously, you have the Raiders here, the Knights here, the Aces here, we’ve got F1 coming very soon…It’s an attraction, you don’t have to worry about getting fans’ support, they show up every single time, every year, every summer.”

It’s unclear when the NBA will go through with its expansion plans. Regardless, James will be on sight with an offer.