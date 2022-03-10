“LeBron James, it kills the whole argument about you being a GOAT”: Jay Williams blasts the Lakers star for passing out a potential game-winner, resulting in an OT loss vs the Rockets

During the dying seconds of the LAL-Rockets regulation, LeBron James passed a potential game-winning layup and ended up losing the clash.

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered an embarrassing loss against the Houston Rockets, who are unarguably the worst team in the entire association. A contest that everyone expected to be a one-sided affair, surprisingly ended with the Rockets grabbing a 139-130 won over LeBron James and co.

LBJ had a huge 23-point, 14-rebound, and 12-assists triple-double, however, was trolled heavily on social media for passing up a potential game-winning layup. With the game tied at 120-apiece, only 2 seconds left on the clock, Bron passed the ball out to Carmelo Anthony. Melo, who had a relatively subpar performance, ended up missing the 22-footer.

Several people criticized James for his blunder. However, analyst Jay Williams went one step further to state how this mistake will affect his argument for the GOAT debate.

“That’s what people are going to use against you, LeBron James”: Jay Williams

On a recent ESPN episode, Williams spoke about Bron’s final play and how it “kills the whole argument about him being a GOAT”. Jay said:

“When you have a chance to bully your man to the rim and finish the game in regulation, but you decide to pass the ball to Carmelo Anthony, I want to quit the argument,” he said. “I throw my hands up. I’m just like, ‘That’s what people are going to use against you, LeBron.’”

“It kills the whole argument about him being a G.O.A.T.,”

In hindsight, the Lakers would’ve liked it if the in-form James attempted the possibly game-winning shot.

With this humiliating loss, the Lakers now have a poor 28-37 record, placing them 9th in the East. Currently 5.5 games behind the 8th seeded Clippers, LAL needs to start winning games on an urgent basis in order to prevent the Pels (1.5 games behind) or the Blazers (3 games behind) from surpassing them.